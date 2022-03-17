In a move that surprised many, Nintendo announced the Booster Course Pass for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which would add 48 new tracks to the best-selling game on the Nintendo Switch. Despite its age, Mario Kart is a classic, and offers fun for the whole family.

The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass is set to release in several waves over the course of a year, with the first two cups, the Golden Dash Cup and the Lucky Cat Cup. The pass is available for a one-time purchase of $24.99 USD, or as a complimentary feature of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. The courses are not locked in the game's online mode, as anyone with a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe can play with those racing in the new cups.

Players can download the 2.0 update by connecting the Nintendo Switch to the internet and downloading the latest software update when prompted. Upon starting up the game and attempting to participate in the Grand Prix, they can press the L or R buttons to see a whole new row of courses pop up.