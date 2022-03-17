What you need to know
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a port of the same game on the Wii U, with added features and all its DLC included.
- Nintendo announced the Booster Course Pass, more downloadable content featuring 48 different tracks.
- While the update is live, players cannot yet access its content.
In a move that surprised many, Nintendo announced the Booster Course Pass for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which would add 48 new tracks to the best-selling game on the Nintendo Switch. Despite its age, Mario Kart is a classic, and offers fun for the whole family.
The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass is set to release in several waves over the course of a year, with the first two cups, the Golden Dash Cup and the Lucky Cat Cup. The pass is available for a one-time purchase of $24.99 USD, or as a complimentary feature of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. The courses are not locked in the game's online mode, as anyone with a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe can play with those racing in the new cups.
Players can download the 2.0 update by connecting the Nintendo Switch to the internet and downloading the latest software update when prompted. Upon starting up the game and attempting to participate in the Grand Prix, they can press the L or R buttons to see a whole new row of courses pop up.
Here are the new courses available:
Golden Dash Cup
- Paris Promenade (Mario Kart Tour — Mobile)
- Toad Circuit (Mario Kart 7 — Nintendo 3DS)
- Choco Mountain (Mario Kart 64 — Nintendo 64)
- Coconut Mall (Mario Kart Wii — NintendoWii)
Lucky Cat Cup
- Tokyo Blur (Mario Kart Tour — Mobile)
- Shroom Ridge (Mario Kart DS — Nintendo DS)
- Sky Garden (Mario Kart: Super Circuit — Game Boy Advance)
- Ninja Hideaway (Mario Kart Tour — Mobile)
The 2.0 update is required in order to play the new courses. As of the time of this writing, players who attempt to race in one of the new courses will be met with a prompt reminding them that they need to have either purchased the pass or have an active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership. However, we expect this to go away with time.
