Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the best-selling game on the Nintendo Switch and one of the best-selling games of all-time. However, it's safe to say that fans of the game are growing tired of racing the same tracks. After all, MK8D is a port of the Wii U title, with some additions and improvements to the roster and battle mode. Mario Kart 8 debuted on the Nintendo Wii U in 2014, over half a decade old.

A report by IGN made note of the fact that industry analyst Dr. Sekan Toto, in an interview for Gamesindustry.biz, claimed that the sequel to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, tentatively dubbed "Mario Kart 9" is in "active development". Toto alleges that the new entry will feature a "new twist", though whether this applies to the gameplay mechanics or the roster is uncertain.

Some have been openly expressing interest for a "Super Smash Kart" of sorts, featuring more characters from other video game franchises, à la Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Toto notes the possibility that Nintendo could tease this game in 2022, but as with all insider commentary and rumors, it's always best to take these statements with a grain of salt.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the best racing games on the Nintendo Switch, so it will be interesting to see how the next entry in the series improves upon it.