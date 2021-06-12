E3 2021 officially stated this morning with the Ubisoft Forward showcase leading the charge as the first big presenter. Among other things, Ubisoft was set to reveal Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, a sequel to the original Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle game on Nintendo Switch. However, earlier this morning, Nintendo themselves accidentally leaked the game by activating the website prematurely before taking it down again.

I'm being told Nintendo actually leaked the game by activating the website early.......



So boo on Nintendo, but I'm still super excited. — Stealth (@Stealth40k) June 12, 2021

From the pictures and videos shown, we can see that Bowser, Rosalina, and Lumas (Rosalina's star friends) are joining the existing cast of Mario + Rabbids characters. Though, it's unknown at present whether Bowser will be on Mario's team or if he will serve as an antagonist.

Considering Rosalina's involvement and a spaceship depicted in the reveal art, it seems this journey will be taking Mario and friends into space. Luigi is shown using a bow and arrow while Peach has an umbrella cannon. It's possible this could be bigger than the last game, so make sure you've got enough room on your microSD card.