What you need to know
- Nintendo accidentally leaked the Mario + Rabbids sequel website this morning and then took the page down.
- Ubisoft was set to present at E3 today at 11 AM PT where they will probably officially announce the game.
- Among previously seen characters, Bowser and Rosalina will be in the sequel.
E3 2021 officially stated this morning with the Ubisoft Forward showcase leading the charge as the first big presenter. Among other things, Ubisoft was set to reveal Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, a sequel to the original Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle game on Nintendo Switch. However, earlier this morning, Nintendo themselves accidentally leaked the game by activating the website prematurely before taking it down again.
From the pictures and videos shown, we can see that Bowser, Rosalina, and Lumas (Rosalina's star friends) are joining the existing cast of Mario + Rabbids characters. Though, it's unknown at present whether Bowser will be on Mario's team or if he will serve as an antagonist.
Considering Rosalina's involvement and a spaceship depicted in the reveal art, it seems this journey will be taking Mario and friends into space. Luigi is shown using a bow and arrow while Peach has an umbrella cannon. It's possible this could be bigger than the last game, so make sure you've got enough room on your microSD card.
Here's what Nintendo's official page says:
Team up with Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Rabbid Peach, Rabbid Luigi, and their friends on a galactic journey to defeat a malevolent entity and save your Spark companions. Explore planets throughout the galaxy as you uncover mysterious secrets and compelling quests!
- Build your dream team with three heroes from an eclectic roster of nine.
- Take down all new bosses, along with some familiar enemies throughout the galaxy.
- Rescue the adorable Sparks throughout the galaxy, who provide distinct powers that will help you in battle.
- Unleash your heroes' skills but be strategic as you dash your enemies, team jump on your allies, and hide behind covers.
We do not have a fast release date yet, but Nintendo's website says it will release sometime in 2022.
The first game, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, is a silly tactical shooter where players command Mario, Peach, Luigi, and Yoshi along with their Rabbid imposters to battle against evil Rabbids. It's one of the Nintendo Switch's best-sellers and a great game for people of all ages. You should definitely check it out if you haven't already.
Mushroom Kingdom shooter
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Save the world from Rabbids
Mario, Luigi, Peach, and Yoshi must travel around the world defeating evil Rabbids while accompanied by their Rabbid doubles. Place them in strategic positions, take advantage of their special skills, and save the world.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: ZAGG Pro Keys with Trackpad brings your iPad closer to a laptop
For those of us who would like to use the iPad like a laptop, a good keyboard case is a must. This one has a trackpad, which gets you as close as possible to the laptop experience on an iPad.
Senator Rubio blasts Apple over China forced labor allegations
Senator Marco Rubio has told a Senate Foreign Relations Committee that companies in the U.S. including Apple had not woken up to Chinese government abuses, and were complicit in using forced labor.
Democrat records seized from Apple in Trump leaks investigation
A new report from the New York Times indicates that the Justice Department subpoenaed records from Apple whilst investigating leaks of classified information during the Trump administration, in what the report calls a "highly unusual step".
Keep playing your Nintendo Switch Lite with these battery backups
Want to ensure that you never run out of battery power for your Switch Lite? Get geared up and this will never happen again!