What you need to know
- A new smart door integrates a smart lock, light, and doorbell.
- Masonite M-Pwr Smart Doors are available on new-build homes only.
Want a smart lock, doorbell, and more but don't want to have to deal with multiple independent products? The Masonite M-Pwer is the answer because it integrates multiple smart products into a door, right from the factory. The door comes with everything a smart home could need and it's all powered — so there's no need for batteries.
Masonite announced the product via press release at the ongoing CES 2022 event.
Masonite M-Pwr Smart Doors employ patent-pending, Underwriters Laboratories (UL) certified technology to connect residential exterior doors to a home's electrical system and wireless internet network. To ensure that the doors are "always on" in the event of a power outage, an emergency backup battery can sustain system power up to 24 hours when fully charged. The Masonite M-Pwr smartphone app enables homeowners to remotely program and control motion-activated LED welcome lighting as well as confirm whether the door is open or closed at any time.
The door integrates Ring Video Doorbells and Yale locks, but there's a catch — you can't buy one. Right now the fancy smart doors are only available to companies building new homes, and even then it's limited to a specific part of the world. More "builder partner announcements" are expected to arrive this year, however.
Masonite M-Pwr Smart Doors are currently offered in new home construction by Barringer Homes in the Plaza Midwood neighborhood of Charlotte, North Carolina, with additional builder partner announcements expected this year.
There's no word yet on when us mere mortals will be able to buy these things as an aftermarket addition to our existing homes, however.
Kuo: Apple's AR/VR headset coming this year, but expect limited supplies
Apple's first mixed reality headset will still come in 2022, according to a new research note from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Expectations are that the headset will ship in small quantities towards the end of the year, leaving the device difficult to get hold of for those who are keen to see what Apple has been working on.
Review: Rocketbook Core Smart Notebook is built for the digital age
Handwrite anything in this reusable notebook. Then scan and upload your notes to the cloud service of your choice in seconds.
Netflix will begin streaming 20 Russian TV channels to appease watchdog
Netflix will begin streaming 20 Russian state TV channels from March in a move that will be mandated for all streamers that have more than 100,000 daily users. The move comes after Roskomnadzor, the country's media watchdog, classified Netflix as an "audiovisual service" last week.
Get peace of mind with these great HomeKit smoke and CO detectors
So you've automated your lighting, your blinds, your thermostat, your dog's feeding schedule, etc. What's left? Well, why not add some smarts to your smoke detector with these HomeKit-enabled options?