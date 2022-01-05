Want a smart lock, doorbell, and more but don't want to have to deal with multiple independent products? The Masonite M-Pwer is the answer because it integrates multiple smart products into a door, right from the factory. The door comes with everything a smart home could need and it's all powered — so there's no need for batteries.

Masonite announced the product via press release at the ongoing CES 2022 event.

Masonite M-Pwr Smart Doors employ patent-pending, Underwriters Laboratories (UL) certified technology to connect residential exterior doors to a home's electrical system and wireless internet network. To ensure that the doors are "always on" in the event of a power outage, an emergency backup battery can sustain system power up to 24 hours when fully charged. The Masonite M-Pwr smartphone app enables homeowners to remotely program and control motion-activated LED welcome lighting as well as confirm whether the door is open or closed at any time.

The door integrates Ring Video Doorbells and Yale locks, but there's a catch — you can't buy one. Right now the fancy smart doors are only available to companies building new homes, and even then it's limited to a specific part of the world. More "builder partner announcements" are expected to arrive this year, however.

Masonite M-Pwr Smart Doors are currently offered in new home construction by Barringer Homes in the Plaza Midwood neighborhood of Charlotte, North Carolina, with additional builder partner announcements expected this year.

There's no word yet on when us mere mortals will be able to buy these things as an aftermarket addition to our existing homes, however.