It's always fun to take a newly announced Mac and then see how much we can make it cost by ticking every option. Do it with a Mac Pro and you get into luxury car territory and while the new 13-inch MacBook Pro isn't that bad, it'll still cost almost $3,600.

$3,599, to be exact.

You're going to get a lot of computer for your money, though. And who knows, maybe you'll finally be able to run a couple of Chrome tabs at the same time.

Your $3,599 will get you the following specs according to Apple's configurator: