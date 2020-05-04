What you need to know
- Apple released a new 13-inch MacBook Pro today.
- The high-end model comes with a beefy Intel chip and 32GB of RAM.
- And it'll set you back almost $3,600.
It's always fun to take a newly announced Mac and then see how much we can make it cost by ticking every option. Do it with a Mac Pro and you get into luxury car territory and while the new 13-inch MacBook Pro isn't that bad, it'll still cost almost $3,600.
$3,599, to be exact.
You're going to get a lot of computer for your money, though. And who knows, maybe you'll finally be able to run a couple of Chrome tabs at the same time.
Your $3,599 will get you the following specs according to Apple's configurator:
- 2.3GHz quad-core 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Turbo Boost up to 4.1GHz
- 32GB 3733MHz LPDDR4X memory
- 4TB SSD storage
- Intel Iris Plus Graphics
- Four Thunderbolt 3 ports
You'll still get a Touch Bar no matter how much you spend. We can't do much about that, unfortunately.
$3,599 is, of course, a ton of money to spend on a notebook computer but it's easier to swallow if it's a business expense and you need all the power you can get. Chrome jokes aside, this thing is really for those who spend their days throwing pixels around in Adobe Lightroom or Final Cut Pro X. It's probably a bit overkill to write text with.
It won't stop me wanting one though!
Apple's new MacBook Pro is here!
13-inch MacBook Pro
It's finally here and there are no butterfly keys in sight!
Faster chips and more storage.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Austria's one Apple Store is set to reopen tomorrow, May 5
Apple fans in Austria are set to have an Apple Store reopen. In fact, it's the country's only Apple Store and it'll be back open for business tomorrow.
Apple announces new 13-inch MacBook Pro with Magic Keyboard and more
After weeks of rumors, it's now here. And it's quick.
U.S. Senators propose COVID-19 data privacy bill
U.S. Senators have introduced a COVID-19 data privacy bill, designed to strike a balance between innovation, technology, and consumer privacy.
Outfit your iPhone Pro Max with a case for Star Wars Day
Nothing says "May the Fourth Be With You" better than a Star Wars case on your iPhone. Here are our favorite options for the iPhone 11 Pro Max.