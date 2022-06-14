The latest NPD report is here, spelling out how video games and consoles have been selling across the U.S. in the last month.

For the month of May 2022, NPD analyst Mat Piscatella shared that the Nintendo Switch was again the best-selling console in dollar sales and in individual units sold. The Xbox Series X|S consoles were second place in both units sold and dollar sales, putting the PS5 in third place for both metrics.

As for games, FromSoftware's Elden Ring jumped back up to take the number one spot, while the number one in the April 2022 NPD results, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, only fell one place. Nintendo Switch Sports moved up, making it at the number three position. Amusingly, the 2011 game The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim managed to climb back into the top 20 at the final spot.

Here's a full look at the best-selling games of the month. Remember, NPD tracks dollar sales and not units, while Nintendo and Take-Two Interactive do not provide digital sales data.

May 2022 NPD: Here are the top 20 games sold in the U.S.

Elden Ring LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Nintendo Switch Sports* Evil Dead: The Game MLB The Show 22** Kirby and the Forgotten Land* Call of Duty: Vanguard Mario Kart 8* Gran Turismo 7 Pokémon Legends Arceus* Minecraft Horizon Forbidden West Animal Crossing: New Horizons* Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War FIFA 22 Mario Party Superstars* Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl* Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

*Digital sales not included

**Xbox and Switch digital sales not included

Now, we can take a look at the best-selling games of the year so far.

2022 NPD: Here are the top 20 games sold in the U.S. so far

Elden Ring LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Pokémon Legends Arceus* Horizon Forbidden West MLB The Show 22** Call of Duty: Vanguard Gran Turismo 7 Kirby and the Forgotten Land* Mario Kart 8* Madden NFL 22 FIFA 22 Minecraft Nintendo Switch Sports* Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Monster Hunter Rise Dying Light 2 Stay Human* Animal Crossing: New Horizons* Mario Party Superstars* Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

That's everything the month of May 2022's NPD results!