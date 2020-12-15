Mac users of Microsoft's popular suite have been rewarded, especially those using an Apple M1 device.

Microsoft 365 users who happen to have an Apple M1 computer have received an early holiday gift. The popular Office suite now runs natively on Macs using Apple silicon. The news means the flagship Office apps, Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote, will run faster and offer performance improvements. It's not the only news Microsoft announced on Tuesday for Mac users.

The universal Office suite update, available on the Mac App Store and through Microsoft AutoUpdate, has also been redesigned to match the look of macOS Big Sur. Microsoft Teams, now used by more than 115 million daily active users, has not yet been given the universal apps treatment. However, Mac users can still use the software through Apple's Rosetta 2 emulation mode on Macs with M1 and the browser.

The first three Macs to include Apple silicon are the MacBook Air (M1, 2020), 13-inch MacBook Pro (M1, 2020), and Mac mini (2020).