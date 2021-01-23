What you need to know
- Microsoft has roasted Apple's MacBook Pro in a new Surface Pro 7 advert highlighting the tablet's touch screen, pen, detachable keyboard, and more.
Microsoft has fired several shots at Apple's MacBook Pro in a new advert for its Surface Pro 7 shared yesterday.
The new advert compares the MacBook Pro with Microsoft's Surface Pro 7, seemingly mocking the MacBook Pro's lack of support for either a touch screen or a pen. It also highlights the detachable keyboard of the Surface as well as support for various bits of software including games that macOS doesn't have.
Finally, the 30-second clip highlights the price, at $890 the Surface Pro is certainly a lot cheaper than the MacBook, but are its criticisms fair?
Of course, Apple has a tablet with touch screen support, Apple Pencil, a detachable keyboard, and more in its iPad lineup, and you could perhaps be forgiven for thinking that comparing a Surface to a MacBook isn't really a fair comparison... What do you think?
Apple is planning big changes to its Mac lineup this year, including the introduction of a 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with all-new Apple silicon chips. From a recent report:
A huge dump of massive MacBook Pro leaks has revealed a slew of details about Apple's rumored upcoming new models.
First up, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed several key new details about the expected devices. In a note seen by iMore, Kuo reiterated that Apple will release a new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro in Q3 of 2021. They will feature a new chassis design with a flat, right-angled top and bottom cover akin to that of the iPhone 12, rather than the slight curve of previous models. Kuo says that MagSafe charging will return, but the Touch Bar is out in favor of a row of physical buttons.
Reports from Kuo are echoed by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who says that Apple will bring back both MagSafe charging and the SD card slot to its MacBook Pro this year.
