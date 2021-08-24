A new leak claims that Apple's rumored mini-LED MacBook Pro (2021) will feature the same performance in both its 14-inch and 16-inch models.

According to Dylandkt on Twitter:

It's comforting to note that both MacBook Pro's that are coming this fall will have the same chip and the same performance. It's definitely a win for those who like to opt for the smaller size but expect a notable increase in price for the 14 inches over the 13 inches.

Multiple reports indicate that Apple plans to announce two new mini-LED MacBooks a new 16-inch MacBook Pro and a smaller 14-inch model, a new form-factor for the company. Apple is expected to debut a new design that will feature a flatter chassis, the aforementioned display upgrade, and a spicy new version of the M1 chip that's even faster than the current one. From Mark Gurman:

For the new MacBook Pros, Apple is planning two different chips, codenamed Jade C-Chop and Jade C-Die: both include eight high-performance cores and two energy-efficient cores for a total of 10, but will be offered in either 16 or 32 graphics core variations. The chips also include up to 64 gigabytes of memory versus a maximum of 16 on the M1. They'll have an improved Neural Engine, which processes machine-learning tasks, and enable the addition of more Thunderbolt ports, which let users sync data and connect to external devices, than the two on the current M1 MacBook Pro.

Apple is also apparently planning to ditch the Touch Bar but will bring back MagSafe charging, HDMI, and SD card support. If rumors of beefy Apple silicon and the rest are true, the next mini-LED MacBook Pro might just be the best MacBook ever made.