Mint Mobile users have various ways to communicate with customer service. The mobile virtual network operator (MYVO) also offers a growing FAQ, customer forum, and other resources. Contacting customer service Email for assistance at support@mintmobile.com. Call for help at (213) 372-7777. There's also an automated chatbot on the Mint Mobile website help page. To access, click Need Help. Other tools The Mint Mobile Community Group is a terrific place to chat with other users. From here, you can find answers to questions, stay up to date on the latest topics, and ask questions and assist other users.

You'll also want to visit the Mint Mobile FAQ page. On this page, you can find questions about account maintenance, plans and services, using your services, troubleshooting, and more.

Need more data? You can always add more high-speed 4G LTE data to your Mint Mobile account from the company website or through the official app.

Choose what you need Mint Mobile prepaid add-ons Available now Existing Mint Mobile customers can add 4G LTE data when needed. It's available for $10 for 1GB and $20 for 3GB. from $10 at Mint Mobile