Moment, the popular iPhone photography company, is expanding its lineup with new backpacks, totes, and gadget organizers.

Reported by The Verge, the company is launching its new Moment Travelwear bags through a Kickstarter campaign that has already met its $10,000 goal shortly after launch. The company says that it plans to begin shipping the new products by Novermber.

The company says that the new line of bags is made fow how people work today. With work from home becoming more popular (or required), people are working in more than just a cubicle. That's where Moment is trying to meet customers with its new lineup.

"As creatives, these are the bags we've always wanted. Work is no longer at a single desk. Instead, it's taking your work with you, wherever you want to go. From road trips to airplanes, home offices to the park, and everything in between. So we created Moment Travelwear (MTW)… bags for working anywhere. This gear is comfortable, sustainably built, and made for working on the road. It looks good enough to go to a meeting, but functional enough to use on a shoot. It's tough enough to carry all your tech, but simple enough that you blend in. It's light enough to be used every day, but expandable when you need it."

The MTW Backpack is made from recycled materials, is built to carry all of the technology you can carry, and comes in both a 17L and 21L size.