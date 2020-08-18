What you need to know
- Moment has launched a new line of travelwear products.
- The collection includes backpacks, totes, and technology organizers.
- The company is readying to begin shipping in November.
Moment, the popular iPhone photography company, is expanding its lineup with new backpacks, totes, and gadget organizers.
Reported by The Verge, the company is launching its new Moment Travelwear bags through a Kickstarter campaign that has already met its $10,000 goal shortly after launch. The company says that it plans to begin shipping the new products by Novermber.
The company says that the new line of bags is made fow how people work today. With work from home becoming more popular (or required), people are working in more than just a cubicle. That's where Moment is trying to meet customers with its new lineup.
"As creatives, these are the bags we've always wanted. Work is no longer at a single desk. Instead, it's taking your work with you, wherever you want to go. From road trips to airplanes, home offices to the park, and everything in between. So we created Moment Travelwear (MTW)… bags for working anywhere. This gear is comfortable, sustainably built, and made for working on the road. It looks good enough to go to a meeting, but functional enough to use on a shoot. It's tough enough to carry all your tech, but simple enough that you blend in. It's light enough to be used every day, but expandable when you need it."
The MTW Backpack is made from recycled materials, is built to carry all of the technology you can carry, and comes in both a 17L and 21L size.
Made from recycled material, this bag is rainstorm proof on the outside and well organized on the inside. With room for a 16" laptop, dedicated pockets for tech, and accessible from the top or side... it's easy to access your gear. Sized for men and women, the padded breathable shoulder straps make this bag comfortable all day long.
The MTW Tote is also built to carry your laptop or even your whole camera setup. It has been reinforced on the base to ensure that your gear isn't damaged when set on the ground.
Its durable and water-resistant shell fabric keeps your gear protected and tote looking good. Dedicated pockets on the inside keep your small items organized, your laptop protected, and your water bottle in place. The ultra-soft straps are tough while being comfortable in hand or on your shoulder, even when wearing a tank top. The low profile padded base helps the bag stand upright while still maintaining a natural feel - unlike other padded tech totes that are overly bulky. This is the stylish, comfortable, and functional tote we always wanted.
The company has also released a whole line of technology and camera organizers to help keep everything in place while you are moving and working.
You can check out the announcement video of their new line below:
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
