Capcom has continuously provided post-launch support for Monster Hunter Rise through the Capcom Collabs, further cementing it as one of the best online multiplayer games of this year. The first one was a crossover with Monster Hunter Stores 2: Wings of Ruin where players could get layered Palico armor that resembled Tsukino, and the second collaboration let players acquire layered Palamute armor resembling Amaterasu, the main character in the Okami series.

Finally the third Capcom collaboration has been announced by Capcom in a tweet, with this crossover involving the Street Fighter franchise and featuring layered Hunter armor resembling Akuma. Akuma is a recurring cast member in the Street Fighter series, first appearing in Street Fighter II Turbo. He sports dark skin, red hair, and a lot of fury.

Awaken the Satsui no Hado and become Akuma in #MHRise!😈#MonsterHunter x @StreetFighter Collab coming August 27. pic.twitter.com/1tnstjxZyC — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) August 25, 2021

Capcom has expressed plans to release two further collaborations this fall, though which Capcom games will be part of these crossovers is not yet known. As with all the collaborations, the materials with which armor can be crafted are found within Event Quests, which can be accessed at the Gathering Hub. The Event Quests will be available from August 27, 2021.

