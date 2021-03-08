Monster Hunter Stories 2 Wings Of RuinSource: Capcom

What you need to know

  • Capcom held a Monster Hunter Digital Event to reveal new information on Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin.
  • Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is set to release on July 9, 2021.
  • New pre-order bonuses and amiibo were also announced for the game.

In the recent Monster Hunter Digital Event, the release date for the upcoming game Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin was announced. The game will release on the Nintendo Switch family of systems on July 9, 2021.

The digital event also uncovered the newly announced bonus pre-order content for the game, as well as some new amiibo specific to Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin.

Those who pre-order the deluxe edition of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will unlock a Kuan Coat Outfit for Ena, Razewing Layered Armor for the player, a special Spiky Nergal hairstyle for the player, new outfits for Navirou and some sticker sets.

Monster Hunter Stories 2 Deluxe Edition PreorderSource: Capcom

Everyone who pre-orders any version of the game will receive the Kamura Maiden Outfit for Ena, which resembles the traditional garb worn in Kamura Village in Monster Hunter Rise.

Monster Hunter Stories 2 PreorderSource: Capcom

Some new amiibo have been announced as well, though no final figure designs have been shown yet. Those who plan to get some new amiibo but are unsure of how to store them can have a look at our best amiibo storage cases.

Monster Hunter Stories 2 AmiiboSource: Capcom

