In the recent Monster Hunter Digital Event, the release date for the upcoming game Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin was announced. The game will release on the Nintendo Switch family of systems on July 9, 2021.

The digital event also uncovered the newly announced bonus pre-order content for the game, as well as some new amiibo specific to Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin.

Those who pre-order the deluxe edition of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will unlock a Kuan Coat Outfit for Ena, Razewing Layered Armor for the player, a special Spiky Nergal hairstyle for the player, new outfits for Navirou and some sticker sets.