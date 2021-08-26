Save $80 or more on Apple Watch: Series 6 from $319 at Amazon

Monster Rancher 1 and 2 DX will release on Nintendo Switch and iOS on December 9th

Raise your monsters to fight and be the very best.
Nadine Dornieden

Monster Rancher 1 2 Koei TecmoSource: Koei Tecmo

What you need to know

  • In Monster Rancher, players raise various creatures and train them to fight.
  • Monster Rancher 1 and 2 are being re-released as a collection.
  • Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX comes to Nintendo Switch and iOS on December 9, 2021.

Koei Tecmo have recently announced in a tweet that one of their classic franchises, Monster Rancher, will be headed to Nintendo Switch and iOS systems this year.

Koei Tecmo are the developers behind games in the Dead or Alive series, the Atelier series, and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, and so have a pretty good track record when it comes to quality games. This time around, the first two games in the Monster Rancher series will be headed to these platforms in a collection called Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX. Originally released on the PlayStation in the late 1990s, these games task players with raising various monster creatures from birth and training them to fight and participate in battles with other monsters. Similarly to Pokémon games, players can raise specific stats and use strategies to help them win in battle.

The Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX collection is set to release on Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Steam on December 9, 2021.

Do you have any nostalgia for the Monster Rancher series? Let us know in the comments below!

