Koei Tecmo have recently announced in a tweet that one of their classic franchises, Monster Rancher, will be headed to Nintendo Switch and iOS systems this year.

#MonsterRancherDX



Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX is coming on December 9th, 2021!



Watch this special video announcement from Fujita-san, Executive Producer of the Monster Rancher series!



For more Details:https://t.co/oBJ2MSVB8C#MonsterRancher#KTfamily pic.twitter.com/uyH5Mdk605 — KOEI TECMO AMERICA (@KoeiTecmoUS) August 26, 2021

Koei Tecmo are the developers behind games in the Dead or Alive series, the Atelier series, and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, and so have a pretty good track record when it comes to quality games. This time around, the first two games in the Monster Rancher series will be headed to these platforms in a collection called Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX. Originally released on the PlayStation in the late 1990s, these games task players with raising various monster creatures from birth and training them to fight and participate in battles with other monsters. Similarly to Pokémon games, players can raise specific stats and use strategies to help them win in battle.

The Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX collection is set to release on Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Steam on December 9, 2021.

