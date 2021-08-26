What you need to know
- In Monster Rancher, players raise various creatures and train them to fight.
- Monster Rancher 1 and 2 are being re-released as a collection.
- Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX comes to Nintendo Switch and iOS on December 9, 2021.
Koei Tecmo have recently announced in a tweet that one of their classic franchises, Monster Rancher, will be headed to Nintendo Switch and iOS systems this year.
Koei Tecmo are the developers behind games in the Dead or Alive series, the Atelier series, and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, and so have a pretty good track record when it comes to quality games. This time around, the first two games in the Monster Rancher series will be headed to these platforms in a collection called Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX. Originally released on the PlayStation in the late 1990s, these games task players with raising various monster creatures from birth and training them to fight and participate in battles with other monsters. Similarly to Pokémon games, players can raise specific stats and use strategies to help them win in battle.
The Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX collection is set to release on Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Steam on December 9, 2021.
Do you have any nostalgia for the Monster Rancher series? Let us know in the comments below!
Versatile Gaming
Nintendo Switch eShop Gift Card
Gaming on-the-go or at home
There's a reason the Nintendo Switch has been one of the most popular consoles over the past two years. Its sleek design, versatility and seemingly endless pool of thrilling games make it a great choice for gamers of all ages.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
To shake up AC: New Horizons, developers can learn from New Leaf
Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been out for over a year, but sadly, not much has changed since it was first released. Sometimes the best way to innovate and keep players engaged is to look for inspiration elsewhere.
iPhone 13 moniker shows up in grainy packaging photo online
Images shared online depict what appears to be official-looking iPhone 13 packaging, possibly indicating the name of the next iPhone.
Instagram is working on improved, TikTok-like search features
Instagram is making it easier for people to find photos and videos, even if they don't really know what it is that they're looking for.
We're patiently waiting for these retro games to come to Nintendo Switch
Retro games offer a warm sense of nostalgia, but the Nintendo Switch lacks in that department. Here are the retro games we'd love to see make their way onto the Nintendo Switch.