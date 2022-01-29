There are so many fun Pokémon games on Nintendo Switch right now. Whether you're looking for a core RPG, a challenging spinoff, a simple puzzle game, or fun DLC, this list of every Pokémon game for the Switch is here to meet your needs. A few of these titles are even considered the best Nintendo Switch games of all time. If you haven't played any of them yet, jump on in and see what all of the hype is about!

★ Featured favorite : Pokémon Legends: Arceus - Nintendo Switch Staff Pick Players control a trainer from ancient Sinnoh times tasked with creating the first-ever Pokédex. To do that, they will need to explore a gorgeous open world. You can even catch Pokémon in the overworld by throwing an ancient Poké​ Ball. You also fight right in the overworld instead of going into a different battle mode. Pokémon Legends: Arceus releases for Nintendo Switch on January 28, 2022. $60 at Best Buy

$60 at Amazon

$60 at Walmart

All Pokémon games on Nintendo Switch

I've been a Pokémon fan since I first got my hands on Red and Blue in elementary school. Whether you're a new Pokémon enthusiast or a veteran like me, there's so much for you to enjoy as these are some of the best Nintendo Switch games. Anyone excited for upcoming games should preorder Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. They're remakes of the Gen 4 games and include an adorable chibi art style that pays homage to the original adventure.

If I had to recommend only one game, it would have to be either Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield. These Gen 8 games are the third-highest-selling Pokémon games after Red and Blue, and Gold and Silver. Plus, they introduce the Wild Area, sections of the map where Pokémon can be seen walking around in the overworld. If you have a Nintendo Switch Online membership, you can even jump into Max Raid Dens and catch Pokémon with others online.

For anyone who was a huge fan of the original RPGs, I cannot recommend Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! or Let's Go, Eevee! enough. You get to explore the Kanto region in an all-new adventure with either a special Pikachu or a special Eevee at your side. You'll take down Team Rocket, explore the original eight gyms, and can even see Pokémon wandering around in the overworld. Note that fighting is mostly removed from wild Pokémon battles and reserved for trainer or gym battles instead.

Whether you've played only one Pokémon game or you've played several, every serious Pokémon trainer should definitely use Pokémon HOME. The free service allows you to store up to only 30 Pokémon, but if you pay for the Premium subscription, you can store up to 6,000 from several different games and can trade with other trainers as well. It's the perfect way to flush out your Pokédex or get super rare Pokémon you might have missed before.