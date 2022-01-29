There are so many fun Pokémon games on Nintendo Switch right now. Whether you're looking for a core RPG, a challenging spinoff, a simple puzzle game, or fun DLC, this list of every Pokémon game for the Switch is here to meet your needs. A few of these titles are even considered the best Nintendo Switch games of all time. If you haven't played any of them yet, jump on in and see what all of the hype is about!
- ★ Featured favorite: Pokémon Legends: Arceus - Nintendo Switch
- Diamond in the rough: Pokémon Brilliant Diamond - Nintendo Switch
- Pearls of joy: Pokémon Shining Pearl - Nintendo Switch
- Team battles: Pokémon Unite - Nintendo Switch
- Poké Safari: New Pokémon Snap - Nintendo Switch
- Protector: Pokémon Sword - Exclusively on Nintendo Switch
- Defender: Pokémon Shield - Exclusively on Nintendo Switch
- Stadium battles: Pokkén Tournament - Nintendo Switch
- Team up!: Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX - Nintendo Switch
- Kanto trip: Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! - Nintendo Switch
- Gen 1 reimagined: Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee! - Nintendo Switch
- Storage center: Pokémon HOME - Nintendo Switch
★ Featured favorite: Pokémon Legends: Arceus - Nintendo SwitchStaff Pick
Players control a trainer from ancient Sinnoh times tasked with creating the first-ever Pokédex. To do that, they will need to explore a gorgeous open world. You can even catch Pokémon in the overworld by throwing an ancient Poké Ball. You also fight right in the overworld instead of going into a different battle mode. Pokémon Legends: Arceus releases for Nintendo Switch on January 28, 2022.
Diamond in the rough: Pokémon Brilliant Diamond - Nintendo Switch
Revisit the Sinnoh region with these gorgeous remakes coming to Nintendo Switch. These games employ a top-down view and chibi art aesthetic in the overworld reminiscent of the original DS games.
Pearls of joy: Pokémon Shining Pearl - Nintendo Switch
Run through the Sinnoh region in this Gen 4 remake for Nintendo Switch. You'll come across different exclusive Pokémon from what's found in Brilliant Diamond and will need to trade with friends to fill out your Pokédex.
Team battles: Pokémon Unite - Nintendo Switch
Square off in 5-on-5 team battles while using teamwork to score points and take down opponents. There's a good roster of characters, and each Pokémon has its own Battle type with strengths and weaknesses, which you'll need to use to your advantage. Best of all, Pokémon Unite is free-to-play, though there are optional in-game purchases.
Poké Safari: New Pokémon Snap - Nintendo Switch
Ride around on a track and take pictures of wild Pokémon in their natural habitats in the New Pokémon Snap. You'll have to use items and food to get some Pokémon to come out into the open. Will you be able to fill out your Photodex and figure out the mystery behind the Illumina phenomenon?
Protector: Pokémon Sword - Exclusively on Nintendo Switch
The most recent generation of the core Pokémon RPG has players exploring the UK-inspired Galar region. There are new Pokémon to collect, new gyms to defeat, and lots of fun multiplayer catching to do in the Wild Area dens. Sword features exclusive Pokémon that aren't found in Shield.
Defender: Pokémon Shield - Exclusively on Nintendo Switch
The counterpart to Pokémon Sword gives players different exclusive Pokémon to catch, a different gym to battle, and a few other differences. Will you be able to fill out your Pokédex while exploring the Galar region and all of its new Pokémon?
Stadium battles: Pokkén Tournament - Nintendo Switch
Prove your favorite Pokémon are the best by duking it out in a massive stadium. There are 21 creatures to choose from, and they each have unique attacks to help you take down your opponents.
Team up!: Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX - Nintendo Switch
You've been turned into a Pokémon, and now you're banding together with other Pokémon to take on rescue missions. You can meet and recruit over 400 different Pokémon to your team while exploring various dungeons. See which Pokémon you discover.
Kanto trip: Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! - Nintendo Switch
This gorgeous game reimagines the Kanto region from the first Pokémon game and allows players to revisit the fun with upgraded graphics. Players start with a special Pikachu who follows them around and can wear fun clothes. Pokémon fights are mainly limited to trainer and gym battles. Most wild Pokémon are simply caught by throwing a Poké Ball. Players will need to trade with Let's Go, Eevee players to catch all of the Pokémon in the game.
Gen 1 reimagined: Pokémon: Let's Go, Eevee! - Nintendo Switch
This is the counterpart to Let's Go, Pikachu. It allows players to run around with a special Eevee while exploring the Kanto region. Players can even ride on Charizard, Arcanine, or some other large Pokémon's back while exploring. Pass a Joy-Con to a friend, and you can both capture Pokémon together.
Storage center: Pokémon HOME - Nintendo Switch
Pokémon HOME is necessary for any serious Pokémon trainer who wants to keep the collection of Pokémon they've caught over the years. The base service is free but allows players to store up to only 30 Pokémon and limits how many trades they can do. However, if players pay for the Premium subscription, they'll be able to deposit as many as 6,000 Pokémon and can trade more freely with others online.
PokéCubes: Pokémon Quest - Nintendo Switch
Your adventure takes place on Tumblecube Island, where there's plenty of loot to discover and Pokémon friends to make. Upgrade your Pokémon pals using Power Stones to make them more powerful. It's free-to-start but also includes some optional in-game purchases.
Poké Stop: Pokémon Café ReMix - Nintendo Switch
This relaxing puzzle game has the cutest Pokémon art style I've ever seen and will keep you entertained for hours. It's up to you to meet and bring more Pokémon staff to your cafe. The more successful your cafe becomes, the more upgrades you'll be able to add. It's free to start, but there are in-game microtransactions as well.
Pokémon Cartoons: Pokémon TV - Nintendo Switch
While this technically isn't a game, it is a service available on Nintendo Switch. Watch your favorite Pokémon TV shows, specials, and video game competitions while using it.
Sword DLC: Pokémon Sword Expansion Pass - Nintendo Switch
With this pass, Pokémon Sword owners can explore two new locations within the Galar region: the Crown Tundra and the Armor Isle. The Crown Tundra is filled with legendary Pokémon from previous games, while the Armor Isle provides a new storyline and a new Pokémon for players to evolve. You do need the base game to play this DLC.
Shield DLC: Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass - Nintendo Switch
The Shield Expansion Pass allows Pokémon Shield owners to explore the Crown Tundra and the Armor Isles, two locations not previously seen in the Galar region. There are new storylines to uncover, new rivals to meet, new Pokémon to catch, and plenty of legendaries to hunt for. You must have the base game to play this DLC.
The complete package: Pokémon Sword + Pokémon Sword Expansion Pass - Digital Code
If you haven't yet been able to play Pokémon Sword, then this is the bundle for you. It includes the main game along with the downloadable content that released separately. You'll have more Pokémon to catch, more places to discover, and more storylines to unfold.
Double the fun: Pokémon Shield + Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass - Digital Code
This bundle includes the base Pokémon Shield game as well as the Pokémon Shield Expansion Pass. That way, the DLC is integrated right into the main storyline, and you don't have to miss out on anything extra.
All Pokémon games on Nintendo Switch
I've been a Pokémon fan since I first got my hands on Red and Blue in elementary school. Whether you're a new Pokémon enthusiast or a veteran like me, there's so much for you to enjoy as these are some of the best Nintendo Switch games. Anyone excited for upcoming games should preorder Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. They're remakes of the Gen 4 games and include an adorable chibi art style that pays homage to the original adventure.
If I had to recommend only one game, it would have to be either Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield. These Gen 8 games are the third-highest-selling Pokémon games after Red and Blue, and Gold and Silver. Plus, they introduce the Wild Area, sections of the map where Pokémon can be seen walking around in the overworld. If you have a Nintendo Switch Online membership, you can even jump into Max Raid Dens and catch Pokémon with others online.
For anyone who was a huge fan of the original RPGs, I cannot recommend Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! or Let's Go, Eevee! enough. You get to explore the Kanto region in an all-new adventure with either a special Pikachu or a special Eevee at your side. You'll take down Team Rocket, explore the original eight gyms, and can even see Pokémon wandering around in the overworld. Note that fighting is mostly removed from wild Pokémon battles and reserved for trainer or gym battles instead.
Whether you've played only one Pokémon game or you've played several, every serious Pokémon trainer should definitely use Pokémon HOME. The free service allows you to store up to only 30 Pokémon, but if you pay for the Premium subscription, you can store up to 6,000 from several different games and can trade with other trainers as well. It's the perfect way to flush out your Pokédex or get super rare Pokémon you might have missed before.
