The new standalone Apple Watch app comes from developer David Smith who aims to deliver a proper astronomy experience on the smartwatch. Here's how Smith describes his path to creating Moon++.

Astronomy tracking on the Apple Watch is going to get much more accurate with the arrival of a new standalone app called Moon++ that actually shows you the moon based on its position in the sky.

Moon++ seeks to provide a highly accurate, visually pleasing indication of what the moon looks like right now, right where you are. My goal was to make it so that if you look down at your wrist and then up into the sky the images you see should match.

I've always liked wearing a lunar complication on my Apple Watch. There is something both visually delightful but yet also slightly geeky about it. But I was unable to find a complication that provided an astronomically accurate moon display…which just kinda bothered me. So I made Moon++.

The app offers a complication of the moon available in a realistic and minimal black and white finish and has a dedicated moon finder. You can also spin the crown to see how the moon while change throughout the coming day.

Additionally, the app will also take advantage of the first-time integration of a compass in the Apple Watch Series 5.

Moon++ is now available solely through the Apple Watch App Store for $0.99.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.