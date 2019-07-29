Countless reports have sprouted up over the rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro that is expected to arrive this year. The latest one comes from Digitimes and offers more details about what and when to expect this new Apple notebook.

According to the report, Apple tapped Taiwanese manufacturer Quanta Computer to make the new notebook. It will retain a similar footprint to the current 15-inch MacBook Pro thanks to significantly reduced bezels. Not much will change in terms of the materials Apple uses for its computers including aluminum as the computer won't increase in size.

The report also hints as a fall release date in September. Previous reports have suggested an October release date. However, Digitimes has been known to miss out on some reports, so take the report with a grain of salt.

It is mostly filling in the gaps between some of the details we already know. Apple could end up unveiling the new MacBook at its iPhone event in September, but we likely won't see its release date until later as it usually delays the release of brand new products.

We'll continue to monitor the reports about Apple's new 16-inch MacBook Pro that is shaping up to be the computer a lot of people have been waiting for.