A new report has reiterated claims Apple has two new models of MacBook Pro coming later this year.

From Digitimes:

Radiant Opto-Electronics aims to ship 2-3 million LED backlight units (BLU) for use in automotive dashboards of about 10 inches in 2021, with Europe-based automakers to be main clients, according to industry sources.

Radiant has cooperated with LCD panel maker Japan Display for automotive display-use BLUs, and shipped one million units for about 1% of consolidated revenues in 2020, the sources said.

Radiant stands a chance of supplying BLUs for Tesla's automotive displays in 2021, said the sources. Radiant declined to comment on the report.

Apple is expected to unveil 14- and 16-inch miniLED-backlit MacBook Pro models in second-half 2021, with Radiant to be the exclusive supplier of BLUs and Quanta Computer to be an OEM, the sources noted.