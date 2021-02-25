What you need to know
- Another report says Apple plans to release new MacBook Pro models this year.
- Specifically, it will launch a 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with mini-LED displays later this year.
A new report has reiterated claims Apple has two new models of MacBook Pro coming later this year.
Radiant Opto-Electronics aims to ship 2-3 million LED backlight units (BLU) for use in automotive dashboards of about 10 inches in 2021, with Europe-based automakers to be main clients, according to industry sources.
Radiant has cooperated with LCD panel maker Japan Display for automotive display-use BLUs, and shipped one million units for about 1% of consolidated revenues in 2020, the sources said.
Radiant stands a chance of supplying BLUs for Tesla's automotive displays in 2021, said the sources. Radiant declined to comment on the report.
Apple is expected to unveil 14- and 16-inch miniLED-backlit MacBook Pro models in second-half 2021, with Radiant to be the exclusive supplier of BLUs and Quanta Computer to be an OEM, the sources noted.
The report follows rumors from Ming-Chi Kuo earlier this week regarding the upcoming models. From Tuesday:
A new report from Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has reiterated that Apple plans to bring back both the SD card slot and the HDMI port to its MacBook Pro later this year.
In a new research note seen by iMore, Kuo says Apple plans to launch two new MacBook Pro models in the second half of 2021, both with an all-new design and increased connectivity. Kuo states Apple will bring back the SD card slot and HDMI interface, echoing previous reports. The report also states the new Macs will have USB-C as well as high-speed USB 4.0 upgrades.
Apple is expected to debut a 14-inch and 16-inch Apple silicon MacBook Pro in the second half of 2021.
