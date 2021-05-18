You'll now be able to turn on App Tracking Transparency just to tell apps not to track you.

When Apple launched App Tracking Transparency with iOS 14.5, some users found that the toggle to "Allow Apps to Request to Track" was greyed out. This was unfortunate for users who actually did want to grant tracking for certain apps.

As reported by 9to5Mac, it appears that Apple is finally fixing the issue as multiple readers are now reporting they are able to turn the toggle on.

According to multiple reports from 9to5Mac readers and people on social networks, the App Tracking Transparency toggle was mysteriously enabled on Tuesday. I was one of those who didn't have the option available on my devices, and now it is magically working on all my iPhones and iPad. Back in April, Apple said that the "tracking option should come grayed out by default for Apple IDs of which the owner is under the age of 18 or for devices with an MDM profile." However, those situations didn't apply to most users who were unable to access the App Tracking Transparency settings. The company later released iOS 14.5.1, which was supposed to fix bugs related to the App Tracking Transparency. Even so, the option remained unavailable to a number of users. We still don't know what Apple did exactly, but it is likely that the company changed something remotely to finally enable this option for everyone.

While this is great news for those who do want to handle tracking app by app, a recent survey found that 96% of iOS users did not plan to allow tracking for any app.