This fall, Apple releases the latest version of macOS for supported Macs. The version, macOS 10.15 Catalina, includes several fun and interesting new or updated features. Among these are these seven important features we're most anticipating.

Bye Bye, iTunes

First introduced in 2001, iTunes is no more with the upcoming release of macOS Catalina. The all-in-one entertainment app for Mac had largely bloated in recent years, so it's removal doesn't come as much of a surprise nor should you mourn long over the loss. In its place, Apple has introduced three new apps for Mac, Music, Apple TV, and Podcasts.

Music is arriving as a lightweight app that will remind you of the Music app on iOS and now iPadOS. From here, you can access your existing music files as well as your Apple Music subscription, when applicable. If you're still buying music, the Music app also includes the familiar iTunes Store.

Apple TV app

The introduction of the Apple TV app for macOS is also highly anticipated. Like the Apple TV and iPhone and iPad versions, the Apple TV app for Mac is where you'll find purchased and rented iTunes content as well as your Apple Channels. The Apple TV app, not surprisingly, is also where you can buy and rent new content or check out new Apple Channels such as HBO Now, Epics, Smithsonian Channel Plus, and many more.

If you're an Apple TV device owner, there's one thing to keep in mind about the Apple TV app for Mac. On the computer, you can't access services that aren't tied to an Apple TV channel. For example, although Netflix is available on tvOS, it isn't available through the Apple TV app for Mac. Neither is Hulu, which also elected not to join the Apple Channels universe. Hopefully, the holdouts will eventually join.

Photos app improvements