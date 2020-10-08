The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a huge game, and a difficult one, too. The opening hours of the game are rough but can be made a lot easier if you have some amiibo nearby. Just about every amiibo can be scanned into the game once a day to spawn resources, rupees, and even exclusive gear. All amiibo are not the same, however. There are plenty of Legend of Zelda amiibo available, but we recommend grabbing Link, one of the best Breath of the Wild amiibo, from the Super Smash Bros. amiibo line. If not for the great weapons and outfit, then for the chance to ride Epona again.

This amiibo of Link depicts him as he appeared in Twilight Princess. Scanning this amiibo for the first time will unlock Link's trusty steed, Epona. She appears as a wild horse, so you'll need to tame her as you would any other horse. Don't forget to register at a stable, if you want to keep her and use her whenever you want. Epona is not the best horse in the game, but she's better than most of the horses you'll find in the wild near the start of the game. Also, who doesn't want to ride Epona? Ever since she made her first appearance in Ocarina of Time, she's been Link's trusted steed. Riding another horse just doesn't feel right. This version of Link also has a random chance of dropping the Cap of Twilight, Trousers of Twilight, and Tunic of Twilight. Put that outfit on and you'll look just like Link from Twilight Princess, which was the most popular version of Link until Breath of the Wild came around. Other drops include weapons like the Knight's Broadsword, Soldier's Broadsword, and Traveler's Sword, matching shields, and arrows of all types. Pros: You're guaranteed Epona

Drops a wide range of swords, shields, and arrows

Will also drop the Twilight outfit for Link Cons: There are better-looking versions of Link available as amiibo

Best overall Link (Super Smash Bros.) The hero's journey The Twilight Princess amiibo offers plenty of spoils to help players on their journey, and one in particular that's worth the price of admission alone. Scanning this amiibo will spawn Link's steed, Epona. From $23 at Amazon

Wolf Link and Midna

Speaking of Twilight Princess, turn your attention to the amiibo version of Link's alternate form from that game. The Wolf Link amiibo features the wolf version of Link standing on some stone, with the mischievous imp Midna sitting on his back. Originally released with The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD on the WiiU, you can now find Wolf Link on his own. He might be hard to find, but he's worth the hunt. Tapping the amiibo will spawn Wolf Link in-game. Throw continuity right out the window! Wolf Link will fight alongside you until he is defeated. After that, he'll poof away until he's summoned again. Wolf Link is a formidable ally, but he only spawns with three hearts, which means he won't last long if he takes a hit from a strong enemy. Herein lies the biggest issue with Wolf Link—upgrading him. The good news: It is possible to upgrade Wolf Link. The bad news? The only way to upgrade Wolf Link is by playing Twilight Princess HD on the WiiU. You have to play through the whole game to upgrade Wolf Link. If you have a WiiU, a copy of Twilight Princess HD, and some time on your hands, upgrading Wolf Link can be extremely helpful. Maybe not enough to spend hundreds of dollars, though. Pros: You're very own wolf companion

Wolf Link can help you hunt items as well as enemies

The amiibo construction is great Cons: Upgrading this amiibo requires an older game on an older system

No additional weapon or item drops

Best companion Wolf Link and Midna Over the moon The Wolf Link amiibo brings the wolf to Breath of the Wild. Unfortunately, you can no long upgrade him without jumping through a couple of hoops. $33 from Amazon

Guardian

The Guardians are ancient machines created by the Sheikah, originally created to aid the Hyrulean army in the battle against Calamity Ganon. Unfortunately for the Kingdom of Hyrule, they lost control of the Guardians, and it cost them the war. Now, they sit dormant across the fields of Hyrule, waiting for something to kill. Guardians are some of the toughest enemies in Breath of the Wild, and they have an equally menacing Amiibo to match. Tapping this behemoth of an amiibo will drop a chest that will randomly drop Guardian Weapons and Shields. Even better, there's the chance that the quality of the drop will be above normal. Guardian gear is some of the best in the game. They have high offensive and defensive capabilities and have good durability. Even better, there's a chance that the guardian will drop rare items like Ancient Cores and Ancient Arrows. The Guardian is easily on the best amiibos. It's incredibly detailed and looks great on any shelf. The downside is that tracking this amiibo down can be difficult. If you can find it for a good price, I highly recommend scooping it up — if not to use, then to display. It looks so good! Pros: The figure itself is very detailed

Drops very rare materials and weapons Cons: Takes up alot of space on the shelf

Best for rare items Guardian Technology kills The Guardian amiibo is an incredibly detailed figurine and is full to the bring with rare materials. Finding one might prove difficult. $54 from Amazon

Ganondorf

The big bad himself, this amiibo depicts Ganondorf as he appeared in Twilight Princess. Ganondorf is the embodiment of evil and has been the main antagonist in many Zelda games. His amiibo is tall and brooding, but what you might not know is that this is a very generous amiibo. Tapping Ganondorf will drop arrows, Rupees, and Bokoblin Guts, along with some very powerful two-handed weapons. You may get one of four different claymores, as well as some rare materials, like Star Fragments. There is also a chance that Ganondorf might drop a precious gem, like a Diamond, Sapphire, or Ruby. Great for crafting or making a quick buck. Scanning Ganondorf also unlocks an exclusive weapon—the Sword of Six Sages. The only catch is that you must beat Breath of the Wild first. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a massive game, but it's a great one. So beating it should be no problem. If you're reading this, chances are you already have! Pros: Drops an exclusive weapon

A high chance of dropping lots of rupees and gems to sell

All of the weapons dropped deal good damage Cons: Only drops two-handed weapons

You have to beat the game to unlock the exclusive item

Best way to get rich quick Ganondorf Being bad pays Ganondorf may be the manifestation of evil, but his amiibo is very generous. Tapping him will unlock riches beyond your wildest dreams (and a few powerful swords). $35 at Amazon

Zelda (Super Smash Bros.)

If using swords and shields aren't your thing and you prefer the distance of a bow, the Super Smash Bros Zelda amiibo is right for you. This amiibo depicts Zelda as she appeared in Twilight Princess. Regal and strong, the Zelda that appeared in Twilight Princess was much more mature than the previous versions of Zelda. Much less of a damsel in distress, for sure. Tapping this amiibo will randomly spawn one of four bows: A Royal Bow, Knight's Bow, Soldier's Bow, and Traveler's Bow. There's also a chance that Zelda will drop a rare gem, like a Diamond, Sapphire, and Ruby. She'll even drop a Star Fragment from time to time. In addition, You'll get a lot of herbs and carrots. Mix the right ingredients and you'll whip up something good. Finally, Zelda drops the exclusive Twilight Bow. It's a very good weapon and is excellent at the beginning of the game. Like Ganondorf's drop, you'll have to beat the game first before you can get the Twilight Bow in a drop. All in all, Zelda is a useful amiibo for players who would rather keep their distance with a long-range weapon. Pros: Provides players with strong long-range options

The exclusive drop is one of the better bows in the game

Other materials provided are excellent cooking items Cons: You have to beat the game to unlock the Twilight Bow

Best long-range option Zelda (Super Smash Bros.) She can hold her own Zelda is the perfect addition for players who prefer using arrows over swords. Her exclusive item, the Twilight Bow, is one of the better bows in the game. $44 at Amazon

Young Link