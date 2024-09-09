iPhone 16, Apple Watch Series 10, and AirPods 4 impressions: my early thoughts on Apple's newest devices

Apple's "It's Glowtime" just took place at Apple Park, featuring a bunch of announcements that could tempt a lot of fans to upgrade devices across the board.

Apple CEO Tim Cook and his team revealed the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro, the Apple Watch Series 10, and a line of new and refreshed AirPods, all launching on September 20. iOS 18, iPadOS 18, watchOS 11 and macOS Sequoia will also be available on September 16.

We've covered every device that was launched individually, and also rounded up everything that was announced in case you missed the event. But was the new Apple clobber any good? Here are my thoughts on each of the new Apple devices unveiled at the iPhone 16 launch event.

iPhone 16, Apple Watch Series 10, and AirPods 4 impressions

The Apple Watch Series 10 is an impressive new device, but it's a little bitter-sweet. My expectations were high, with years of Apple Watch X rumors. While I'm a fan of the device we got, I'm yearning for what could have been.

Apple's latest smartwatch comes packing the new S10 chipset and a larger wide-angle OLED display for brighter off-angle viewing. We always get a new chipset, so that's nothing special, but I like the better viewing angles. Apple also says that the display on the Series 10 is bigger than the one on the Apple Watch Ultra 2. I'm a huge fan of that, seeing as I've currently got the Apple Watch Ultra on my wrist. Like previous devices, it's available in two sizes: 42MM and 46MM.

You can now play media out of the speaker, and there's all-new Sleep Apnea detection. A new Titanium model replaces Stainless Steel, offered in natural, gold, or dark slate. Unfortunately, there's no brushed titanium option for the Series 10 – so I still prefer the design of the Apple Watch Ultra better.

Speaking of the Apple Watch Ultra, we didn't gen a new third-gen model. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is staying, but now comes in a Satin Black finish. While I've been excited about this new color since we first heard rumors about it, I've grown more fondly of titanium recently. I'll be sticking with the original color option, but am still glad to see the Black edition make its debut.

There's also a new range of Milanese bands to compliment this new shade. I instantly fell in love with these, and will be getting one immediately. Having always been a fan of titanium bands and Milanese straps, this option is perfect for me.

The iPhone 16 line introduces several upgrades over the iPhone 15, such as the Action Button and a new "Camera Control" button that enables users to take photos and videos instantly. It can determine between a light and a hard press, as it's a haptic button. For example, a light press will show you a preview; or you can press harder for additional controls.

I'm a little torn over this button. On the one hand, it'll make controlling the camera easier, and I've been missing the quick camera launch after mapping my Action Button to Arc Search. But on the other, it's yet another button to get used to, and doesn't do anything the Camera app doesn't already offer. I think that I'll have to wait until my new iPhone arrives to make my mind up on this one.

New camera updates add a 48MP snapper here, with the promise of better aperture and snappier photos. The ability to record Spatial Video or take Spatial Photos is impressive for a non-Pro device, but I have no use for this without an Apple Vision Pro headset. Also, the new camera bump layout gives me major WALL-E vibes.

just me or is iphone 16 giving major wall-e vibes? pic.twitter.com/oPGtt5kxFASeptember 9, 2024

iPhone 16 also comes with 8GB of memory and an A18 chip, enabling Apple Intelligence when it's made available later this year in iOS 18.1. The decision to continue offering 128GB base storage is infuriating, but to be expected as a way to differentiate from the Pro models.

This year's selection of colors certainly makes a statement. The new iPhone 16 is certainly a lot bolder than the iPhone 15's muted pastel colors – something many fans criticised. The new flagship Ultramarine blue color is my personal favorite, and the option I'd pick

But the iPhone 16 Pro Max (and smaller sibling) is where my particular focus is, being the device I'm going to buy this year – upgrading from the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Screen sizes have seen an increase from 6.1 and 6.7 inches to 6.3 and 6.9 inches, respectively. Wider bezels mean that the devices aren't actually any bigger than before. Since I've always opted for the Pro Max for the extra screen real estate, this move is something I'm very fond of – I'm getting more iPhone screen without the device starting to get too big.

There's also a new Desert Titanium color, replacing Blue Titanium from last year. I initially ordered my iPhone 15 Pro Max in Blue Titanium, but quickly switched to the Natural Titanium to match my Apple Watch Ultra – a decision I'm glad I made. But the new Desert Titanium is tempting me, which is a hot take. Most are criticising the color, but I'm actually rather fond. I said what I said.

The fact that both main cameras are now 48MP is better, as I take thousands of photos on my iPhone each month. I'm excited to see the faster aperture speed for snappier shots, and how much brighter photos are. While I've been using the 5x tetraprism camera for a year now, I am glad it's now available on the smaller iPhone 16 Pro – it should have been from the beginning. Also, 4K Slo-Mo at 120fps is technically very impressive, but I don't think I've ever recorded in slow motion. Ever.

I won't rehash my thoughts on the Camera Control button or any other features that are identical to the regular iPhone 16 devices. Although I will say that I'm glad pricing has remained where it is.

As for the new AirPods, my feelings are a little mixed. The new AirPods 4 offer a more comfortable design, new case Find My features, and wireless charging. And (plot twist) there are two variants: one with ANC and one without.

I'm very glad to see the new $129 AirPods 4, and I think this model makes sense (in theory). $179 is still a little steep for the cheapest AirPods in a world where decent wireless earbuds can be had for around $50. While $129 is still pricier, it makes AirPods much more accessible for those that don't care about the latest and greatest features.

But (and this is a big but), the AirPods line-up is now far too confusing. AirPods 4 have the same name, but one has ANC and is $179 while the other has no noise cancellation and is $129. AirPods Pro 2 can now be had in three configurations: Lightning case, MagSafe and USB-C case, and USB-C case with the new hearing features. And then there's AirPods Max at the high end. Try explaining all that to your grandma or in less than 20 words.

Apple is using the same name for too many devices at once. The $129 AirPods 4 should be AirPods SE, while the $179 AirPods 4 should maintain their 4th-gen name. As for the Pros, Apple should just slap a 3 on there already, as a third minor upgrade is dragging on a little. As for AirPods Max keeping their name, I'll allow it since the only changes are USB-C and colors – but next time must add a number on there.

Rant over. I like the fact that Find My is now on AirPods 4 – a must-have feature that's come to my rescue a fair few times. I like the new AirPods Max colors, and I'm sure many fans will too. Although I'm disappointed, there aren't any audio improvements to Apple's expensive and premium over-ear cans. AirPods Pro 2 (v3)'s new hearing features look really useful, and I'm excited to try them out. But. Call. Them. AirPods. Pro. 3. For. The. Love. Of. God. Please.

My thoughts on the newest Apple devices summarised

The Apple Watch Series 10 and iPhone 16 line bring solid upgrades like a larger OLED display and the anticipated S10 chip for the watch, and enhanced camera systems for the iPhones. But across the board, Apple's newest devices are somewhat bittersweet.

The Apple Watch Series didn't quite live up to the buzz of Apple Watch X rumors, leaving a sense of "what could have been," and the confusing AirPods line-up with identical names, but different features adds unnecessary complexity. Still, some new features like Find My for AirPods and sleep apnea detection for the Watch stand out.

All in all, I'm a happy camper. The new releases bring a mix of excitement and mild frustration, but overall offer compelling new features that are welcoming to see.

