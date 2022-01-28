Instead of unlocking secret items to give you an advantage like you do in Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, amiibo unlock cosmetic upgrades in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. You use amiibo to unlock special themed outfits your Mii can wear while racing. It's a nice way to stand out in a multiplayer race if you don't feel like using one of the infamous Nintendo characters, and great for showing off in local matches with other Switch users.
Editor's Note — Some of the amiibo you see in this list are no longer in circulation, and will be both more difficult to track down and more expensive than the standard retail pricing.
Suit up!
These outfits add a special flare, allowing you to race as yourself with a hint of a favorite character. The good news is you only need to tap your amiibo to the Switch once in order to unlock the race outfit associated with that figure, so no carrying your amiibo around like you would for other games. You also don't need to pick up multiple amiibo of the same character unless you'd like to as they will all give you the same racing suit of that character.
As you can see, the big differences here are in the helmets. This makes sense since that's what you're going to see most when cruising past someone after a mushroom boost. Some of the helmets cover your Mii face almost entirely, like the Splatoon and Samus Aran designs, while others let your Mii shine through with some clever accents.
Best amiibo for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
This classic Mario amiibo is from the Super Mario series. It is the familiar Mario face Nintendo fans are familiar with. In Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, this amiibo will give Mario his racing suit.
Mario Racing Suit – Option 2: Mario - Super Smash Bros. Series
Bring the heat on the track with this hot-hitting Super Smash Bros. Mario amiibo. Compared to the classic Mario, this one dons a fireball in his hands. You will also receive the Mario Racing Suit with this amiibo.
Mario Racing Suit – Option 3: 8-Bit Mario (30th Anniversary Colors)
Take a trip from the classics to today with an 8-bit style Mario that brings you a modern racing outfit. This amiibo was released for Wii U to celebrate 30 years of the Super Mario Bros. series and is still compatible with Switch.
Mario Racing Suit – Option 4: Gold Mario
The golden child of Nintendo is now literally golden! This is a modern-style Mario covered in gold. This version is a little bit harder to find so he comes at a price.
Luigi Racing Suit – Option 1: Luigi - Super Mario Series
Get a very classic Luigi with this Super Mario series amiibo. If you get the pair, this Luigi looks great standing next to his brother Mario as they hit these power poses.
Luigi Racing Suit – Option 2: Luigi - Super Smash Bros. Series
Soar into your new Luigi racing suit with this amiibo from Super Smash Bros. This leaping Luigi shows him with arms at his side and looking upward, shooting up like a rocket.
Peach Racing Suit – Option 1: Peach - Super Mario Series
Peach gives you exactly what you'd expect from her in look and pose. Bright eyes and a cute smile, you can't help but love this pink princess.
Peach Racing Suit – Option 2: Peach - Super Smash Bros. Series
She may be in a fighting game for this Super Smash Bros. amiibo but that doesn't mean she loses her class. This Peach amiibo has her gliding gently down in a cross-legged pose.
Yoshi Racing Suit – Option 1: Yoshi - Super Mario Series
Little sidekick Yoshi not only gives you the adorable Yoshi racing suit but will also look cute in your collection of amiibos or Mario treasures. The Super Mario series version shows Yoshi with his arms up like he's ready to take on an adventure, or maybe even take the wheel.
Yoshi Racing Suit – Option 2: Yoshi - Super Smash Bros. Series
This Yoshi is part of the Super Smash Bros. series and looks ready to go. He is shown looking over his shoulder walking in the other direction.
Yoshi Racing Suit – Option 3: Yarn Yoshi (any color)
When Yoshi's Woolly World came out, these Yarn Yoshi amiibo figures debuted in many colors. They give a crafty, handmade look and you can select the color that fits you.
Yoshi Racing Suit – Option 4: Mega Yarn Yoshi
In case a little Yarn Yoshi wasn't enough for you, there is the Mega Yarn Yoshi. This big character is harder to find and due to size and demand will be more expensive than what you're used to paying for amiibo. This is a great collector item.
Donkey Kong Racing Suit – Option 1: Donkey Kong - Super Mario Series
Beating his chest and his opponents on the track, here comes Nintendo original, Donkey Kong. This amiibo is your standard ape and gives you a flaming suit with the Donkey Kong hair on the top of the helmet.
Donkey Kong Racing Suit – Option 2: Donkey Kong - Super Smash Bros. Series
The Super Smash Bros. Donkey Kong amiibo gives him an even stronger appearance. The fur is super detailed, the brow is extra furled, and he looks ready to take on a challenge.
Donkey Kong Racing Suit – Option 3: Turbo Charge Donkey Kong
The Turbo Charge Donkey Kong came from the Wii and Wii U Skylanders: SuperChargers game. It came as part of a set with Donkey Kong in a yellow suit holding a barrel and a barrel blaster.
Donkey Kong Racing Suit – Option 4: Dark Turbo Charge Donkey Kong
The Skylanders: SuperChargers Donkey Kong amiibo also came in a Dark Turbo Charge Donkey Kong option. This version came in the same set as the regular duo but this one has a black fur Donkey Kong and black barrel blaster.
Link Racing Suit – Option 1: Link - Super Smash Bros. Series
Another Nintendo classic making an appearance in both Super Smash Bros. and Mario Kart Deluxe 8 is Link. This Super Smash Bros. amiibo was a popular choice when it came out and is more difficult to find, so you'll want to have your wallet prepared if you're looking to pick one up.
Link Racing Suit – Option 2: Toon Link - Super Smash Bros. Series
Link has many different looks throughout the Zelda series so naturally, a few of them made an appearance in the Super Smash Bros game and amiibos. Toon Link is another one that will give you the Link Racing Suit in Mario Kart Deluxe 8 and is along the more affordable lines than some of the other Link choices.
Link Racing Suit – Option 3: Ocarina of Time Link
A huge fan favorite is the Ocarina of Time Link. He is shown playing the melodic ocarina with a detailed master sword sheathed on his back. The popularity of this one makes it another pricey find.
Link Racing Suit – Option 4: Breath of the Wild Archer Link
The latest Link look is the Breath of the Wild Link. This amiibo shows off his archery skills and fabulous poses. There are a few amiibo that will give you special advantages in the game that go along with this amiibo, so it not only gives you a cool suit but some bonuses in other Switch games too.
Link Racing Suit – Option 5: 8-Bit Link
You can always take it back to the very beginning of the Legend of Zelda series with the 8-Bit Link. This blocky character is shown in his original green and brown colors holding a shield.
Captain Falcon Racing Suit: Captain Falcon - Super Smash Bros. Series
It's only fitting that Captain Falcon's outfit already looks racetrack-ready. Get this snazzy outfit with his Super Smash Bros. amiibo leaping into action.
Kirby Racing Suit – Option 1: Kirby (Kirby Series) - Japan import
This cute pink ball is shown riding his shooting star. Give your competition a wave just as Kirby waves on his star while you speed by in your cute pink and white suit.
Kirby Racing Suit – Option 2: Kirby - Super Smash Bros. Series
This popular amiibo figure came out in the Super Smash Bros. series and has a high price tag. But seeing this little guy sitting there smiling at you and knowing he gives you a Kirby suit may be worth it for hardcore fans.
Samus Aran Racing Suit – Option 1: Samus Aran - Super Smash Bros. Series
This power pose Samus Aran amiibo is one of two options for getting the Samus racing suit. It shows Samus in her classic suit mid-step.
Samus Aran Racing Suit – Option 2: Zero Suit Samus Aran - Super Smash Bros. Series
Another popular look Samus has is her Zero Suit. This amiibo shows off more of Samus' feminine side, with heels, hair, and all.
Fox McCloud Racing Suit: Fox McCloud - Super Smash Bros. Series
This very detailed Fox McCloud amiibo features the furry pilot elbow diving with a grin and gives you the snappy Fox racing suit. It includes a helmet with the Fox ears!
Toad Racing Suit: Toad - Super Mario Series
Toad here is displayed smiling and waving, the friendly face he often dons in Mario games. This amiibo gives you a cute outfit with a mushroom cap and a blue suit.
Bowser Racing Suit – Option 1: Bowser - Super Mario Series
The big baddie himself has a few amiibo options for getting the Bowser racing suit. This amiibo features a modern Bowser with a menacing grin.
Bowser Racing Suit – Option 2: Bowser - Super Smash Bros. Series
Another modern Bowser amiibo is the Super Smash Bros. figure. This one is very similar to the Mario Bros. amiibo but features a little bit of a different stance.
Bowser Racing Suit – Option 3: Clown Cruiser Bowser
Specific to the Skylanders: SuperChargers game is the Bowser and Clown Cruiser amiibo duo. Bowser shows off some heavy spiked armor and the Clown Cruiser is a green warplane.
Wario Racing Suit – Option 1: Wario - Super Mario Series
Bringing in more of the Mario brothers is Wario. He is looking strong with a flexed arm and a confident smile.
Wario Racing Suit – Option 2: Wario - Super Smash Bros. Series
The Super Smash Bros. amiibo has a new look. Instead of the usual yellow and purple famous overalls, he instead has a helmet, jean jacket, and long-sleeved shirt.
Rosalina Racing Suit – Option 1: Rosalina - Super Mario Series
Bring Rosalina's vibrant blue dress color onto the track with a bright helmet when you use this amiibo. She joined the rest of the Mushroom Kingdom crew in the Super Mario Series amiibos.
Rosalina Racing Suit – Option 2: Rosalina and Luna - Super Smash Bros. Series
Bringing in sidekick Luna with Rosalina will add quite a bit of cost. This dynamic duo became even more popular after being featured in the Super Smash Bros. game.
Pikmin Racing Suit: Olimar and Pikmin
This joyful-looking group will give you a little space suit of your own for the track. It even comes with a Pikmin included on the back of the helmet! Bring this strolling group amiibo into your collection to get this cute suit.
Animal Crossing Racing Suit: Summer Outfit Isabelle
Isabelle in her cute green plaid vest and blue skirt summer outfit brings us smiles again. This village favorite amiibo means you get to wear the Animal Crossing symbols and classic colors on your Mii's suit.
Mega Man Racing Suit: Mega Man - Super Smash Bros. Series
Turn yourself into Mega Man with this amiibo. All that's missing is the iconic blaster arm.
Pac-Man Racing Suit: Pac-Man - Super Smash Bros. Series
Although this Pac-Man character doesn't make you look like Pac-Man, it does give you a very cool suit design. After using this thumbs-up amiibo you can wear a pattern that looks like the classic Pac-Man game itself on your suit.
Sonic Racing Suit: Sonic - Super Smash Bros. Series
In true Sonic fashion, this Sonic is off in a flash and featured mid-dash. Get yourself into Sonic fashion literally from head to toe with this amiibo.
Splatoon Racing Suit – Option 1: Inkling Girl
This inkling girl is a cute orange-haired Splatoon character, paint gun in hand. She offers an orange suit that has similarities to what the inklings wear in battle.
Splatoon Racing Suit – Option 2: Inkling Boy
While the inkling boy gives you the same suit, if you'd prefer a blue aesthetic to your amiibo, this is the one for you. He also features a paint gun and a little splash of blue ink at his feet.
Splatoon Racing Suit – Option 3: Squid
The squid is an iconic symbol of the Splatoon games. The green amiibo of the squid is the one that came out with the boy and girl when Splatoon was first released.
Look cool while you race
Scanning various amiibo helps unlock some really cool outfits in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. If you have a character you like that isn't included as a racer, you might want to get the amiibo that lets you wear a suit that's close to it.
