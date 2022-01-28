Instead of unlocking secret items to give you an advantage like you do in Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, amiibo unlock cosmetic upgrades in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. You use amiibo to unlock special themed outfits your Mii can wear while racing. It's a nice way to stand out in a multiplayer race if you don't feel like using one of the infamous Nintendo characters, and great for showing off in local matches with other Switch users.

These outfits add a special flare, allowing you to race as yourself with a hint of a favorite character. The good news is you only need to tap your amiibo to the Switch once in order to unlock the race outfit associated with that figure, so no carrying your amiibo around like you would for other games. You also don't need to pick up multiple amiibo of the same character unless you'd like to as they will all give you the same racing suit of that character.

As you can see, the big differences here are in the helmets. This makes sense since that's what you're going to see most when cruising past someone after a mushroom boost. Some of the helmets cover your Mii face almost entirely, like the Splatoon and Samus Aran designs, while others let your Mii shine through with some clever accents.

Best amiibo for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Look cool while you race

Scanning various amiibo helps unlock some really cool outfits in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. If you have a character you like that isn't included as a racer, you might want to get the amiibo that lets you wear a suit that's close to it.