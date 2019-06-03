Finally, mouse support is coming to the iPad as an accessibility feature in the new iPadOS, announced today! Our very own Rene Ritchie has confirmed its existence at WWDC after the Keynote was wrapped up.

Mouse support in iPad is real. In accessibility.



Also full keyboard control for the entire UI (opposite of Voice Control.) — Rene Ritchie (@reneritchie) June 3, 2019

As of right now, it's unclear exactly what mice are supported, but there have been reports that USB mice and even with Apple's Magic Trackpad. No word on if Bluetooth mice are supported or not.

I am confirming that it works when plugging a Magic Trackpad in over USB https://t.co/OrqGAiZNCJ — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) June 3, 2019