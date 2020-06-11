Rumors of an Apple notebook with a mini-LED screen have been around for a long, long time. Recent analyst reports have Apple launching multiple mini-LED products next year. But MSI already has one, and it looks stunning.

The Creator 17 from MSI is a thing that's real, right now. Although stock seems to be non-existent from a cursory glace around the internet, YouTuber Dave Lee managed to get his hands on one. And if you weren't already excited about mini-LED MacBook Pros, you will be after watching his video.

See, mini-LED has a ton to offer. It has many of the same characteristics and features as OLED, something Apple seems keen to avoid putting into a notebook or iPad. It has exceptional capabilities in terms of brightness, making it perfect for HDR content. There's no flickering or weird image nonsense like we see with OLED. And because of advanced local dimming techniques, it can go very dark. Although maybe not quite as dark as OLED, it has to be said. Color reproduction is also on point, too.

Check out the video to see why mini-LED is going to be a big deal when it comes to Apple's lineup.