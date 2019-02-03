You can carry your phone and a couple of cards in this sumptuous full leather case. It's constructed from high-quality materials; full-grain vegetable-tanned leather on the outside, and Japanese microfiber on the inside.

Mujjo's Leather Wallet iPhone Case is made from vegetable-tanned full grain leather, so it will develop a patina as it ages. The cutouts for the camera and Sleep/Wake switch are gently chamfered. A slight lip around the edge of the iPhone's screen gives you some protection when your phone is placed face down. Embedded leather button covers allow the buttons to function normally. The entire bottom of the case is cut out to allow full access to the Lightning port and speakers. The interior of the case is lined with Japanese microfiber.

The wallet portion of the case is really just a piece of leather stitched onto the back. The thread matches the leather. On the iPhone XS Max case, it is stitched at a jaunty angle. Other models, such as the iPhone XS and iPhone XR, have the pocket placed straight across but still cut at an angle for easy access. The cards were easy to remove but did not fall out on their own in my testing. Mujjo claims that the wallet will hold up to three cards, but in my testing, only two fit comfortably. If you are putting in paper business cards as opposed to credit cards, more would fit. But for the plastic cards I used, two was my limit. I also noted that wireless charging worked just fine in my testing, even with two plastic cards in the slot. If I jammed in a third card, however, wireless charging did not work.

Branding is subtle, with Mujjo embossed on the back of the case as well as in the interior. This case comes in four colors: Black, Tan, Olive, and Blue.

Luxury defined

Mujjo Leather Wallet iPhone Case: What I like

This is the type of case that looks amazing with a suit or other dressy clothing. The attention to detail and high-quality materials make this a case you'd be proud to show off. I really didn't expect a case with a full card slot on the back to still allow my phone to charge wirelessly, but this one does.