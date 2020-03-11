If working from home is a new experience for you, you may realize that being away from the office can cause some frustration. You may have a computer, a desk, a good chair, and a monitor, but there may be some items you're used to having at your office that won't have at home. Relax, working from home doesn't have to be stressful. You already have the essentials; you just need a few accessories to make your new workflow as smooth as possible.
- Back up your work: Seagate Backup Plus Slim (2 TB)
- Video conference in style: Logitech C615
- Get more outlets: APC Smart Plug Surge Protector
- Better sound: Bose Companion 2 Series III
- Drown out the distractions: Taotronics SoundSurge 85
- Stand up: SHW Standing Desk Converter
- Protect your feet: AmazonBasics Anti-Fatigue Mat
- All the ports you need: Anker USB-C 7-in-1 Hub
Back up your work: Seagate Backup Plus Slim (2 TB)Staff Pick
When it comes to backing up all your essential documents and having the ability to transport your work to and from the office and home, an excellent external hard drive is key. If you want a reliable external hard drive that has a decent amount of storage, is super easy to carry around and has a very affordable price tag, the Seagate Backup Plus Slim is the best option for most people. Plus, it's formatted for Windows and Mac right out of the box.
Video conference in style: Logitech C615
Work meetings don't stop just because you work from home, so getting a reliable webcam will help you interact during those meetings almost like you're in the same room with your coworkers. The Logitech C615 records in 1080p, has a built-in microphone, and has a 360-degree swivel mount, which makes it easy to find the perfect spot that works best for your desktop set up.
Get more outlets: APC Smart Plug Surge Protector
You may find that your need for power outlets goes up when you're working from home, so it's never a bad idea to invest in a power strip. The APC Smart Plug Surge Protector has four USB ports, three smart outlets — that can be controlled by an app — and three regular outlets, offering plenty of power outlets for your workspace. Plus, it has surge protection, so your computer and other work equipment won't get fried in the event of a power surge.
Better sound: Bose Companion 2 Series III
Depending on your job or workflow, you may be lacking in the sound department, so getting some computer speakers is a must. The Bose Companion 2 Series III gives you the classic, well-balanced sound you would expect from Bose speakers for an affordable price. The low-end tones are warm and consistent and never seem to fight with the high-end sounds. They're simple in every way, controlled by a single volume knob, and are quite small and compact, making them perfect for tight spaces.
Drown out the distractions: Taotronics SoundSurge 85
Working from home can come with its fair share of distractions, The Taotronics SoundSurge 85 are noise-canceling headphones with a superb 40-hour battery life that will ensure you can drown out any noise you need to focus on work. The plush on the cans is comfortable to wear for extended periods, and with Bluetooth 5.0 onboard and the ability to use an old-fashioned AUX cord, they always sound great.
Stand up: SHW Standing Desk Converter
If you don't already have a standing desk, then getting a standing desk converter you can use on your existing desk is a and economical financial way to make your workspace more adjustable. The SHW standing desk converter is 32 inches long, 22 inches deep, and able to hold 30 pounds of weight. It can adjust from just four inches off your desk — meaning you can still sit when you use it — all the way to 16 inches, allowing you to stand and work when you want.
Protect your feet: AmazonBasics Anti-Fatigue Mat
If you're going to be standing at your desk for any amount of time, it's best to protect your feet with an anti-fatigue mat. This one has a woven pattern that adds a nice texture to the mat. It comes in two colors and just one size, and it's about 1.2 inches in thickness to prevent your feet from getting tired or sore.
All the ports you need: Anker USB-C 7-in-1 Hub
If you have any computer with limited ports — especially a Mac — this is the little hub that could. It's nearly as powerful as a docking station, but costs a fraction and doesn't take up almost as much space. It has two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, a microSD and SD card reader, a USB-C port for high-speed data transfer, and a USB-C port for up to 100 watts of charging.
Make sure you have everything you need
If you're going to start working from home, my best advice is to think hard about everything you could possibly need, so you can make the transition as smoothly as possible. Nothing is as frustrating as realizing you need something that's at your office or starting a project and not being able to complete it because of a lack of the right tools at your disposal.
I can't recommend an external hard drive enough. Everyone should have one regardless of where they work, and the Seagate Backup Plus Slim is perfect for anyone. It's fast and easy storage that can fit in a bag, purse, or even a large jacket pocket!
I have been working from home for over four years now, and I can't tell you just home much I have come to love my noise-canceling headphones. I use my Taotronics SoundSurge 85 every day because they keep me on task better than anything. Plus, their 40-hour battery life means I don't have to charge more than about once a week!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Boost your sound with these Bluetooth speakers for your iPod touch
Whether you're looking for a speaker for your house, beside the pool, or to take with you on a camping trip, here are the best Bluetooth speakers you can buy to complement your iPod touch.
Add a webcam to your Mac Mini for a well-rounded computing experience
As technology has rapidly advanced, we are able to do more and more work remotely thus increasing the need for a solid webcam for our computers. Whatever need you have for a webcam, we've compiled some of the best you can find.
A great printer is the perfect companion for your Mac
There are dozens of great printers on the market today. You may be looking for something specific or just the old all-on-one. We're here to help you find the best of the best.