If working from home is a new experience for you, you may realize that being away from the office can cause some frustration. You may have a computer, a desk, a good chair, and a monitor, but there may be some items you're used to having at your office that won't have at home. Relax, working from home doesn't have to be stressful. You already have the essentials; you just need a few accessories to make your new workflow as smooth as possible.

Make sure you have everything you need

If you're going to start working from home, my best advice is to think hard about everything you could possibly need, so you can make the transition as smoothly as possible. Nothing is as frustrating as realizing you need something that's at your office or starting a project and not being able to complete it because of a lack of the right tools at your disposal.

I can't recommend an external hard drive enough. Everyone should have one regardless of where they work, and the Seagate Backup Plus Slim is perfect for anyone. It's fast and easy storage that can fit in a bag, purse, or even a large jacket pocket!

I have been working from home for over four years now, and I can't tell you just home much I have come to love my noise-canceling headphones. I use my Taotronics SoundSurge 85 every day because they keep me on task better than anything. Plus, their 40-hour battery life means I don't have to charge more than about once a week!

