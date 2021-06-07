At the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple revealed the next-generation version of macOS. Called Monterey, the update will be available to the public later this year. Is your Mac going to be compatible once the update is pushed out? Let's take a look.
Compatibility changes
Between macOS Big Sur and macOS Monterey, Apple has dropped support for a handful of Macs. Let's take a look:
macOS Big Sur
The following Mac version work with the current version of macOS:
- iMac (2014 and later)
- iMac Pro (all models)
- MacBook (2015 and later)
- MacBook Air (2013 and later)
- MacBook Pro (Late 2013 and later)
- Mac mini (2014 and later)
- Mac Pro (2013 and later)
macOS Monterey
According to Apple's macOS Monterey's preview page, support the upcoming version of macOS is limited to the following Macs:
- iMac (Late 2015 and later)
- iMac Pro (all models)
- MacBook (Early 2016 and later)
- MacBook Air (Early 2015 and later)
- MacBook Pro (Early 2015 and later)
- Mac mini (Late 2014 and later)
- Mac Pro (Late 2013 and later)
As you can see, Apple removed different Macs from the support list. We'll update this post in the event Apple changes its mind on compatibility before macOS Monterey arrives later this year.
