Coffee and writing go hand in hand. Surely you've seen coffee shops full of people camped out for the day on their laptops, sipping coffee as they work. These days, many of us are working from home, at home, instead of at a coffee shop. But since I got my first Nespresso machine last Mother's Day, I've hardly set foot in a coffee shop. I can make my own delicious coffee at home, faster and cheaper than any coffee shop.

For Espresso fans Nespresso Essenza Mini Espresso Machine (Original Line) Espresso master With an Original Line machine, you can make a Ristretto (.85 ounces), Espresso (1.35 ounces), or Lungo (3.7 ounces) as well as Espresso-based drinks such as Americanos, lattes, cappuccinos, and more. $100 at Amazon

For all coffee fans Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine (Vertuo Line) Every kind of coffee A Vertuo Line Nespresso machine makes Espresso (1.35 ounces), Double Espresso (2.7 ounces), Gran Lungo (5 ounces), Coffee (7.77 ounces), and Alto XL (14 ounces), plus you can still make Espresso and coffee-based drinks with milk. $150 at Amazon

When my editor-in-chief asked the iMore team, "What's your most important work-from-home tech that's not your computer or phone?" I couldn't think of anything. As my co-workers named their favorite ergonomic chairs, headphones, and speakers, I sat there sipping my coffee, thinking about how I don't sit in any one spot, nor do I ever listen to music when I work (I prefer the silence.) Then it hit me: it's the coffee that clears the cobwebs, which allows me to focus on the work. Save big with these deals from ExpressVPN, PureVPN & more For years I ground my own beans and made drip coffee every morning. I experimented with several methods, invested in a good grinder, an upscale drip machine (and a pour-over, and a french press), and good quality freshly roasted beans. The coffee I made using those methods was... fine. I can't say I ever was able to find the perfect combination to get a consistently delicious cup of coffee. I used a Keurig for a while, which was much easier, but I hated throwing K-cups in the trash every day, and the coffee itself just wasn't amazing.

So, for Mother's Day, I treated myself to an Original Line Nespresso machine, the Essenza Mini. I won't say that it makes a technically pure and authentic Italian espresso as a true barista would make, but it's got the crema, and it tastes even better than I've had in coffee shops. Starting at $.70 per pod, it's not cheap, but it is still less expensive than in a coffee shop. All Nespresso pods are recyclable; Nespresso gives you pre-paid shipping envelopes so you can send back the used pods for them to recycle for you. Around the holidays, I started thinking I'd like to try a newer Vertuo Line machine, so I got a great Black Friday deal on the VertuoPlus Deluxe. The pods are a bit more expensive (again, still cheaper than a coffee shop), starting at $1.10 per pod, but you can brew a full-sized mug of consistently delicious coffee. Obviously, most people don't need both machines, so if you're in the market, you can check out our guide for choosing between the Original and Vertuo lines. I like my coffee black, but if you want to make cappuccinos, lattes, and such, you will need to purchase a milk frother (often bundled with Nespresso machines) as well.

