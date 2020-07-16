What you need to know
- DigiTimes says Apple suppliers are gearing up to ship new products in Q3.
- That includes a new 10.8-inch iPad and a new 13-inch MacBook.
- It's rumored the new MacBook will be the first powered by Apple Silicon.
A fresh DigiTimes report has reiterated previous rumors that Apple plans to launch a new 10.8-inch iPad, and a new 13-inch MacBook later this year.
According to the report:
Taiwan's supply chain will kick off shipments in third-quarter 2020 of related parts and components such as backlit units (BLUs) for next-generation MacBook and iPad products slated for launch in the latter half of the year, driving the suppliers' revenue growth, according to industry sources. As Apple is set to release 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, powered by Apple Silicon, by the end of this year, total shipments of MacBook lineup are expected to reach 16-17 million units in 2020 compared to 14.5-15.5 million units shipped a year earlier, the sources estimated.
This report echoes a recent research note from Ming-Chi Kuo stating that Apple's 13.3-inch MacBook Pro would enter production later this year. Kuo says that it will be the first Apple Mac powered by Apple Silicon, Kuo also reiterated the estimate regarding the increase in unit sales of between 16-17 million.
Kuo also reported last month that a new 10.8-inch iPad was on the way, as well as an 8.5-inch iPad Mini early next year. Kuo did not give any indication as to whether this would be a regular iPad, or the iPad Air. According to DigiTimes:
Sales prospects for the new 10.8-inch iPad devices are also bright as the new lineup, which feature high performance CPUs, will be available at more affordable prices, the sources indicated.
"More affordable prices" could indicate that this is Apple's more affordable iPad Air, and that it could feature one of Apple's more-recent and more-powerful A-series chips. The current iPad Air features Apple's A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine.
According to the report, backlit units will be supplied by Radiant Opto-Electronics, and panels will be supplied by LG, BOE, and Sharp.
