New 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 outperforms 16-inch Pro in new benchmark

What you need to know
- The first R23 Cinebench benchmarks have been run for the M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro.
- The new Mac outperformed some configurations of the current 16-inch MacBook Pro.
Reported by MacRumors, one of the first customer-run benchmarks on the new M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro is here. A customer who purchased a configuration with 8GB of unified memory and 512GB of storage has run the R23 Cinebench benchmark on the new Mac, a more intensive benchmark than Geekbench 5.
Cinebench is a more intensive multi-thread test than Geekbench 5, testing performance over a longer period of time, and it can provide a clearer overview of how a machine will work in the real world.
According to the test, the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 earned a single-core score of 1498 and multi-core score of 7508, blasting past even some configurations of the current 16-inch MacBook Pro.
The M1 MacBook Pro earned a multi-core Cinebench score of 7508, and a single-core score of 1498, which is similar in performance to some of Intel's 11th-generation chips. Comparatively, a 2020 16-inch MacBook Pro with 2.3GHz Core i9 chip earned a multi-core score of 8818, according to a MacRumors reader who benchmarked his machine with the new R23 update that came out last week. The 2.6GHz low-end 16-inch MacBook Pro earned a single-core score of 1113 and a multi-core score of 6912 on the same test, and the high-end prior-generation MacBook Air earned a single-core score of 1119 and a multi-core score of 4329.
The M1 processor is Apple's first Apple silicon-based chip for the Mac. The company plans to release an entire family of SOCs (system on a chip) for the Mac over the next two years. Even though the most powerful chips are yet to come, it is encouraging to see benchmarks like this on the more consumer-focused machines.
