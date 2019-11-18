iFixit has published its full teardown of Apple's new 16" Macbook Pro, and it is as unrepairable as ever. This is a surprise to virtually no one and therefore comes as no surprise that iFixit gave the laptop a 1/10 rating for repairability.

After publishing an initial teardown and look at the new Magic keyboard that replaces the long-polarized butterfly keyboard, iFixit has completed the teardown of the rest of the laptop.

The teardown reveals almost no discernable difference between the keyboard in the new Macbook Pro and the Magic keyboard that has long been a staple with Apple's desktop computers like the iMac, Mac Mini, and Mac Pro. Apple has said that the Magic keyboard served as the core technology in building the new keyboard, and iFixit agrees, noting that there isn't even a dust-proofing membrane on it - something that was added to the butterfly keyboard after years of failures due to small debris getting underneath the keys: