What you need to know
- The new 13-inch MacBook Pro gets quite the performance bump.
- Upgraded configurations are up to 16 percent faster than the previous generation.
- The new generation also brings the Magic Keyboard and double the base storage.
Apple announced the new 13-inch MacBook Pro a few days ago, and we are already getting benchmark scores that compare the performance of the new generation with the old.
Reported by MacRumors, the new $1799 configuration of the 13-inch MacBook Pro is bringing some much-improved performance when compared to its predecessor or current base model.
The outlet notes that the new base model 13-inch MacBook Pro retains the same 8th-generation Intel chips and, besides the new Magic Keyboard and upgraded base storage, does not get much of a performance boost.
"Priced at $1,299, the base model 13-inch MacBook Pro remains powered by the same 1.4GHz quad-core 8th-generation Core i5 processor as the previous generation, with average single-core and multi-core scores of 927 and 3,822 respectively."
However, upgrading to the $1,799 configuration gets you the latest 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, which boosts performance by over sixteen percent when compared to the base model. It is also fourteen percent faster than the previous $1,799 configuration.
"By comparison, the $1,799 configuration of the 13-inch MacBook Pro is equipped with a 2.0GHz quad-core 10th-generation Core i5 processor, with an average single-core and multi-core scores of 1,236 and 4,455 respectively. Accordingly, the $1,799 configuration is up to 16.5 percent faster than the $1,299 base model ... the new $1,799 model is also up to 14 percent faster than the 2.4GHz quad-core 8th-generation Core i5 configuration that it replaced."
MacRumors says that not enough benchmarks have been run to get a good understanding of how much faster the new 13-inch MacBook Pro performs when it is maxed out, but Apple says owners can expect up to 2.8X performance.
The new 13-inch MacBook Pro brings the Magic Keyboard from the 16-inch MacBook Pro, doubles the base storage from the previous generation, and gives the option to upgrade to Intel's latest 10th generation processors.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
