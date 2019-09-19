With iOS 13 now out, many apps are rolling out update for their apps and 1Password is among them. Today it announced it its rolling out version 7.4 that will add, among other things, support for a new Dark Mode that will take advantage of the new mode in iOS 13.

Dark Mode will turn the entire user interface black that will make it much easier to use in dimly lit rooms. In additionally to the UI Dark Mode, 1Password also create a new app icon to fit the system-wide dark mode in iOS 13.

The 1Password update is also adding a new Voice Control feature. The feature makes the entire app accessible just your voice.

Besides the two major updates, other minor additions include improved document management, the ability to add a document by taking a picture and a new number keyboard.

1Password 7.4 is now rolling out to iOS 13 users.

