What you need to know
- Apple will release a new iPad Air and Apple Watch today.
- That's according to serial Apple leaker Jon Prosser.
- He has previously stated September 8 would be the date, and that his sources are "not budging."
Jon Prosser says that Apple will release a new Apple Watch and iPad Air today via a press release and that his sources "are not budging".
In a tweet overnight Prosser stated:
Okay, guys. Last tweet of the night.
My sources are not budging or changing their mind.
They're still telling me that Apple Watch and iPad Air are coming tomorrow via press release.
See you all in the morning to find out!
Jon Prosser had previously pegged the release for this week, and then more specifically stated it would occur between 9 am and 12 pm ET on September 8. As per the Tweet, Prosser says his sources "are not budging or changing their mind", and that Apple still plans to announce both products today.
What products will Apple release in September?
Okay, guys. Last tweet of the night. 👇— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 8, 2020
My sources are not budging or changing their mind.
They’re still telling me that Apple Watch and iPad Air are coming tomorrow via press release.
See you all in the morning to find out! 👋🤗
EEC filings reveal Apple definitely has several new iPad models in the pipeline, and recently leaked images suggest the iPad Air 4 is getting a big new redesign, USB-C connector, Touch ID in the power button, and more.
The Apple Watch Series 6 is expected to feature updated internals and Blood Oxygen Monitoring but seems to be a more tame update over the Apple Watch Series 5.
If Apple Watch 6 really is only getting a press release and no proper announcement, what do we think that means? No big update?— Oliver Haslam (@OliverJHaslam) September 8, 2020
Certainly no new design. Spec bump and some new bands.
As reported by Prosser, several models of the Apple Watch Series 5 are showing up as out of stock on various Apple online stores including the U.S. and the UK.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has tried to temper expectations for today's announcement, suggesting that it is "more likely" to be an announcement of a September iPhone/Apple Watch event. Fortunately, we have just hours to wait.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Stephen Hackett installed Mac Pro wheels live on stream. It wasn't easy.
Relay FM co-founder Stephen Hacket promised to install wheels on his Mac Pro live on stream. And it wasn't as easy as any of us had hoped.
Apple could ship the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro first, rest later
Supply chain sources claim Apple's 6.1-inch iPhones are coming first with the others following later.
The Withings ScanWatch packs ECG, Sp02 features, and 30-day battery life
The smartwatch market continues to grow and the latest from Withings is all about keeping you healthy.
Your iPhone 11 Pro will love these screen protectors!
The screen on your new iPhone is very expensive to replace. Because of this, you may want to consider buying an inexpensive screen protector