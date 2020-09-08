Jon Prosser says that Apple will release a new Apple Watch and iPad Air today via a press release and that his sources "are not budging".

In a tweet overnight Prosser stated:

Okay, guys. Last tweet of the night. My sources are not budging or changing their mind. They're still telling me that Apple Watch and iPad Air are coming tomorrow via press release. See you all in the morning to find out!

Jon Prosser had previously pegged the release for this week, and then more specifically stated it would occur between 9 am and 12 pm ET on September 8. As per the Tweet, Prosser says his sources "are not budging or changing their mind", and that Apple still plans to announce both products today.

What products will Apple release in September?

EEC filings reveal Apple definitely has several new iPad models in the pipeline, and recently leaked images suggest the iPad Air 4 is getting a big new redesign, USB-C connector, Touch ID in the power button, and more.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is expected to feature updated internals and Blood Oxygen Monitoring but seems to be a more tame update over the Apple Watch Series 5.

If Apple Watch 6 really is only getting a press release and no proper announcement, what do we think that means? No big update?



Certainly no new design. Spec bump and some new bands. — Oliver Haslam (@OliverJHaslam) September 8, 2020

As reported by Prosser, several models of the Apple Watch Series 5 are showing up as out of stock on various Apple online stores including the U.S. and the UK.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has tried to temper expectations for today's announcement, suggesting that it is "more likely" to be an announcement of a September iPhone/Apple Watch event. Fortunately, we have just hours to wait.