What you need to know
- Apple has released new Boot Camp Assistant drivers for the 16-inch MacBook Pro.
- You'll need these drivers to run and install Windows on the latest MBP.
- Previously, Boot Camp Assistant was not working for users trying to install Windows on their Mac.
Apple has released new Boot Camp Assistant drivers for the 16-inch MacBook Pro, allowing users to install and run Windows on Apple's newest laptop.
Whilst it might sound sacrilegious that someone might try to install Windows on a MacBook, plenty of people have seemingly tried and failed to do so on Apple's new 16-inch MacBook Pro, which was released last week.
As 9to5Mac notes, several users in Apple's support forums were being warned that drivers were not available for the latest MacBook, and as such were unable to proceed. According to the report, if you reattempt the process, this should lead to you automatically downloading the latest drivers necessary.
Boot Camp is a Mac utility that allows users to partition their Mac's hard drive so as to install a copy of Windows on the machine. You can then switch between the two as and when you need, it includes support for Apple's keyboard and multiple displays. Check out our full guide to installing Windows on your Mac using Boot Camp here!
