New bug resets the default iOS 14 mail app, but is it iOS or Gmail's fault?

Apple added the ability to set a default web browser and email client when it launched iOS 14 in September but things haven't gone swimmingly. Some people noticed that restarting their device would reset the default app. That was fixed, but there's a new bug in town that resets defaults.

According to a report by The Verge, one user has noticed that their Gmail app is no longer the default email handler after updating it via the App Store. They shared video proof, too.

As the video shows, updating Gmail changes the default email app back to Apple's Mail. Which is bad. But is it an iOS 14 issue, or a Gmail issue?

The Verge says they confirmed the bug and suggested Edge might also be impacted, but didn't make it clear whether they tested it.

But now it's been reported — and The Verge has confirmed directly — that whenever you update your chosen default app (like Gmail or Microsoft Edge) in the App Store, it gets booted out of the default app slot. Credit to David Clarke for making us aware of bug, which remains present as of the iOS 14.1 update that was just released yesterday.

What I do know is that I haven't seen anything like this across iOS 14.1 or the iOS 14.2 betas. I use Spark as my email client – so is this only happening with Gmail users?

This is where I pass it over to you, reader. Shout out in the comments if you've had a default app setting reset after updating the app that was the default. If you have, which app was it?