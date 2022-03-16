91mobiles now brings you 3D CAD renders of the iPhone 14 Pro, courtesy of industry sources. The renders reveal the entire design of the upcoming pro iPhone and confirm some key details. Firstly, iPhone 14 Pro CAD renders confirm that the bathtub notch is going away. In its place, there will be a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout and a small circular cutout right beside it. The cutouts will house the Face ID sensors and selfie camera. The front has symmetrical bezels on all corners, with the top bezel accommodating the speaker grille. This gives the device a much premium look. The power button is on the right, while the volume rocker, SIM tray section, and alter slider are on the left edge.

Apple is expected to unveil a new iPhone later this year, featuring a new A-series chip for the Pro models only, and a new iPhone 14 'Max' in place of the mini, which is apparently on the way out.