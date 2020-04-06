It is rumored that Apple may be making changes to the way it integrates widgets on iOS 14, and a designer has come up with a concept as to what that may look like.

UV Designer Parker Ortolani has put together a concept showing off what widgets on the home screen could look like and function on the iPhone.

The concept shows how widgets could live among your normal app icons and either give you immediate functionality like taking a photo or display live information like the weather, something similar to what Microsoft has done with live tiles on Windows Phone.

Alright, here's my concept for adding widgets to the iOS home screen. I call it SpringKit. Three icon classes for developers to pick from that users can also switch between. All of them fall into the existing grid and customization features. https://t.co/JYDmUZrAFp pic.twitter.com/Vj60AXbTjm — Parker Ortolani (@ParkerOrtolani) April 6, 2020

He also posted a video in which he shows off how you could switch back and forth from a normal app icon to a "live icon".

Check out a demo of how my widget concept works on iPhone… pic.twitter.com/TxNOjhbPTX — Parker Ortolani (@ParkerOrtolani) April 6, 2020

While we still are not sure what exactly Apple will do with widgets in iOS 14, if anything, it would be very useful for the company to integrate them directly into the home screen. For those with iPadOS, it is easy to access widgets as the can now live on the home screen. However, iPhone users would benefit greatly from a concept like this.