Apple is finally going to fix one of FaceTime's biggest annoyances with iOS 13 . Hidden in the third developer beta of iOS 13 is a new feature called "FaceTime Attention Correction" that fixes those wandering eyes when you're using the service to video chat.

How iOS 13 FaceTime Attention Correction works: it simply uses ARKit to grab a depth map/position of your face, and adjusts the eyes accordingly. Notice the warping of the line across both the eyes and nose. pic.twitter.com/U7PMa4oNGN

According to Schukin, the feature uses ARKit to take a depth map of your face and then seemingly adjust yours eyes accordingly during the chat so it never seems like your are just staring into the abyss. Straight up, the effect looks near perfect. It'd be hard to notice the effect taking place unless you were truly paying attention.

He went on to demonsonstrate how you can tell the effect is taking place by passing his glasses through the frame and if you look closely in the eyes, you can tell there is some warping taking place.

Overall, the feature is amazing. It's one of those ideas that you never really thought about but now that it is available, you see how useful it is. We should note that Apple does give users the option to turn off the feature within the Settings for FaceTime, but once seeing how useful it is, we don't see why would you want to.