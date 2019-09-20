When Apple announced the new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, it also launched new leather, silicone and clear cases for each. Notably absent was the Smart Battery Case, though new evidence suggests Apple has the cases in the works.

First reported by 9to5Mac, references for three new Smart Battery Cases for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max have been found in code for iOS 13.1.

According to the references, the new cases go under the model names A2180, A2183 and A2184. Similar evidence was found last year ahead of the launch of the Smart Battery Case for the iPhone XS.

It's unclear why Apple didn't launch the Smart Battery Cases alongside the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models, but it could have something to do with improved battery life. The new iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, in particular, have significantly improved battery life by 4 and 5 hours respectively.

Even with the improved battery life, some people could still use the extra battery juice the Smart Battery Cases provide. It seems Apple will deliver the case, it's just not clear when exactly that will be.

Apple is releasing iOS 13.1 on September 24. That could give us a better timeframe for when to expect Apple's new battery cases.