What you need to know Jay Freeman is well known in the jailbreaking community.

He's been testing his iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Its viewfinder is up to 66ms slower than an iPhone XS.

Infamous jailbreaker Jay Freeman has been suffering from motion sickness when using the Camera app on his iPhone 11 Pro Max. And he thinks it's all down to how much slower the preview is. Freeman went about testing his theory by using multiple iPhones to capture a running timer on yet another iPhone. As that timer ran, he noticed that the timer was delayed when seen through the iPhones viewfinder. You'd expect that, but the difference between how far the iPhone XS and iPhone 11 Pro Max delayed things appears to be causing the motion sickness.

I just spent an hour using an iPhone to take videos of iPhones taking video of an iPhone (with a fifth iPhone to take a video of the rest) to verify this: the iPhone 11 Pro Max on iOS 13 has an additional 50-66ms of latency in its camera preview vs. the iPhone XS Max on iOS 12.4. pic.twitter.com/6a1TqVwWxB — Jay Freeman (saurik) (@saurik) September 24, 2019

As Freeman points out, the iPhone 11 Pro Max is anything up to 66ms slower than the iPhone XS which itself delays the feed by around 100ms. As it turns out, that's just enough to bring on motion sickness.

I did this as I was having a subtle-yet-annoying feeling of motion sickness using the iPhone 13 Pro Max camera that I have never experienced with an iPhone before and wanted to be 100% sure I wasn't making it up; a 100ms input latency was already "pushing it": 166ms is "too far". — Jay Freeman (saurik) (@saurik) September 24, 2019