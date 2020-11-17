MacBook Air 2018Source: iMore

What you need to know

  • Apple's M1-equipped Macs are now available to buy and collect in-store.
  • You might struggle if you're in the United States, though.

Apple's new M1-powered MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini are now available for in-store pickup. Depending on where you happen to live.

The three new machines are beginning to arrive at the homes of people who got their pre-orders in sharpish, but anyone ordering now is going to have to wait a couple of weeks for their new machines to arrive. The other option, if you're in the right part of the world, is to order online and collect in-store either immediately, or the next-day.

A quick check of a few international Apple Stores shows stock available for next-day collection in Australia, while UK buyers can walk into a store on Thursday, November 19, and pick up their fancy new Mac.

Save big on these VPN services ahead of Black Friday

Apple Store M1 Stock AustraliaSource: iMore

It's a little more complicated in the United States, however. With various degrees of lockdown in place it doesn't seem that in-store pickup is something you're going to be able to do. At least, not in the dozen or so locations I checked. Your mileage may – and hopefully, will! – vary.

I'd suggest checking your local store for stock before placing an order for home delivery, but with Apple's current supply issues and demand seemingly fairly high, you might have a little wait before getting your hands on all that lovely M1 power.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.