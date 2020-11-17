Apple's new M1-powered MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini are now available for in-store pickup. Depending on where you happen to live.

The three new machines are beginning to arrive at the homes of people who got their pre-orders in sharpish, but anyone ordering now is going to have to wait a couple of weeks for their new machines to arrive. The other option, if you're in the right part of the world, is to order online and collect in-store either immediately, or the next-day.

A quick check of a few international Apple Stores shows stock available for next-day collection in Australia, while UK buyers can walk into a store on Thursday, November 19, and pick up their fancy new Mac.