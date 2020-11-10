Reported by MacRumors, Apple's new Mac mini and 13-inch MacBook Pro not only gain capabilities within the Mac that were impossible before but now work natively with some accessories for the first time as well.

Enabled by the new M1 processor that Apple unveiled at its "One More Thing" Mac event, the new 13-inch MacBook Pro and Mac mini are now compatible with a 6K display, including Apple's own Pro Display XDR, a high-end display that was usually reserved for Mac Pro owners.

Oddly enough, the Intel-based MacBook Air released this year was already capable of running a 6K display, so this is only a new feature for the 13-inch MacBook Pro and Mac mini. This now creates an even wider line-up of Macs that support higher-end displays, as noted by MacRumors below.

6K display support is becoming widespread across the Mac lineup, with other capable models including the 2018 and newer 15-inch or 16-inch MacBook Pro, 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro with four Thunderbolt ports, 2019 or newer iMac models, and 2019 Mac Pro. Apple's Pro Display XDR is also compatible with any Mac model with Thunderbolt 3 ports that is capable of being paired with a Blackmagic eGPU.

Apple announced the new M1 processor, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini at the company's "One More Thing" event earlier today. The new chip enables CPU performance up to three and a half times faster and GPU performance up to five times faster. It also brings previously unforeseen battery life to Mac laptops, ranging upwards of 20 hours.