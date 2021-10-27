New MacBook Pro shipments delayed by UPS issues

Several customers awaiting their new MacBook Pro (2021) orders have been told by UPS that their shipments are delayed due to a mechanical failure somewhere along the chain of delivery.

First noted by MacRumors, customers on Twitter highlighted the same specific problem:

@UPS has “mechanical issues” and my shipment has been stuck in China for days. Classic UPS experience @Apple @AppleSupport should know better and ship with @DHLGlobal instead. — petroluseum (@petroluseum) October 27, 2021

@UPS -

Package 1:"A mechanical failure has caused a delay." <- showing for last 2 days.



Package 2:"Please check again later for scheduled delivery." <- showing for last 3 days.



Your only job is to track parcels. Why are you so bad at it? — John Woods (@JohnAlanWoods) October 27, 2021

Customers noted the same explanation of a "mechanical failure" regarding their delivery, possibly pertaining to the aircraft used by UPS to transport devices from China to the rest of the world. Of the users highlighted the first said their new laptop had been stuck in China "for days", while another had a message stating UPS would "update the delivery date as soon as possible." Some good news, one user did not that their parcel was now on the way, suggesting the disruption may only be temporary.

iMore has reached out to UPS for comment on the situation.

Apple unveiled its new MacBook Pro featuring the all-new M1 Pro and M1 Max Apple silicon chips, as well as a new 120Hz mini-LED display, updated chassis, and a return of some pro ports like HDMI, the SD card slot, and MagSafe.