Apple has two models in its MacBook Pro line, a 13-inch model, along with the newly-introduced 16-inch MacBook Pro. Gone is the 15-inch MacBook Pro, replaced with the larger (but not too much larger) model, fading into the mists of time along with the so-called "MacBook Escape." Now your choices are between a fairly power, definitely portable 13-inch workhorse, or the large, six- or eight-core beast that is the 16-inch MacBook Pro.
Take a peek at the specs of Apple's latest laptops right here. Note, these are the baseline specifications of each model, along with some of the components with which they can be upgraded when you order from Apple.
|Category
|13-inch MacBook Pro
|16-inch MacBook Pro
|Operating System
|macOS Catalina
|macOS Catalina
|Touch Bar
|Touch Bar with integrated Touch ID sensor
|Touch Bar with Touch ID sensor
|Starting price
|$1,299
|$2,399
|Finish
|Silver, Space Gray
|Silver, Space Gray
|Display resolution
|2560x1600 (227ppi)
|3072x1920 (226ppi)
|Processor
|1.4GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 (Configurable up to 2.8GHz quad-core Intel Core i7)
|2.6GHz six-core Intel Core i7 (Configurable up to 2.4GHz eight-core Intel Core i9)
|Storage
|128GB SSD (Upgradeable to 2TB)
|512GB SSD (Upgradeable to 8TB)
|Memory
|8GB (Upgradeable to 16GB)
|16GB (Upgradeable to 64GB)
|Graphics
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645 or 655
|AMD Radeon Pro 5300M with 4GB of GDDR6 memory (Upgradeable to AMD Radeon Pro 5500M with 4GB or 8GB of GDDR6 memory)
|Charging and expansion
|Two Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports
|Four Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports
|Wireless
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
|Camera
|720p FaceTime HD camera
|720p FaceTime HD camera
|Video Support
|One 5K display or two 4K displays, all at 60Hz
|Two 6K displays or up to four 4K displays, all at 60Hz
|Audio
|Stereo speakers, three microphones, 3.5 mm headphone jack
|Six speaker w/ force-canceling woofer and wide stereo sound, Dolby Atmos support, three microphones, 3.5 mm headphone jack
|Battery
|Up to 10 hours of web surfing, iTunes movie playback, and up to 30 days of standby time
|Up to 11 hours of web surfing, iTunes movie playback, and up to 30 days of standby time
|Height
|0.59-inch (1.49cm)
|0.64 inch (1.62cm)
|Width
|11.97 inches (30.41cm)
|14.09 inches (35.79cm)
|Depth
|8.36 inches (21.24cm)
|9.68 inches (24.59cm)
|Weight
|3.02 pounds (1.37kg)
|4.3 pounds (2.0kg)
Latest and greatest
Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro
Apple's new flagship pro laptop.
With the 16-inch MacBook Pro, Apple has introduced a machine to meet the needs of any professional, with support for up to 64GB of RAM, 8TB of storage, and GPUs to assist in tasks from photo editing to 8K video rendering, and powerful enough to run two (2!) 6K displays.
