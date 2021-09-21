Marvel Entertainment and SiriusXM have today launched Marcel Podcasts Unlimited, a new audio subscription available exclusively on Apple Podcasts.

The new service will give subscribers "early and exclusive access" to original scripted and unscripted podcasts featuring heroes like Wolverine, Star-Lord, Hawkeye, Black Widow, and Doctor Doom.

There's a new free Marvel Channel on Apple Podcasts featuring Marvel's Wolverine: The Long Night and its sequel, Marvel's Wolverine: The Lost Trail, as well as other unscripted titles. There's also a new multi-part show called Marvel's Wastelanders featuring Peter Quill, Rocket, Red, and Emma Frost.

Alongside this free channel is a subscription service that gets you more exclusive content like Marvel's Declassified, a documentary about the history of Marvel Comics. Other titles include the upcoming Marvel's Wastelanders: Hawkeye set to debut on October 4. Episodes for Black Widow, Wolverine, and Doom are also on the way.

The new Marvel Podcasts Unlimited subscription is available through Apple Podcasts for $3.99 a month, and there's also a 7-day free trial. The subscription service is available in over 170 countries and regions exclusively through the Marvel Channel on Apple Podcasts.

Apple debuted Podcasts Subscriptions earlier this year, offering creators the chance to deliver premium content to listeners who can pay for the service. Apple Podcasts is available on a multitude of devices including all of the company's best iPhones.