What you need to know
- A new report says Apple's rumored MacBook Pro models might not ship until much later this year.
- Apple could announce its new MacBook Pro models anytime, including at WWDC.
- Digitimes reports that volume production of the 14-inch model is likely to start in the final quarter of the year, with the 16-inch to follow in 2022.
A new report from Digitimes says that Apple's rumored mini-LED MacBook Pro models might not ship until late this year or even 2022.
The paywalled Digitimes report via MacRumors says:
Apple plans to release two miniLED-backlit MacBook Pro products - a 14-inch and a 16-inch - in the second half of 2021, noted the sources.
Judging from the supply of miniLED backlighting applications, volume production of the 14-inch MacBook Pro is likely to begin in the fourth quarter of 2021, and the 16-inch model will start in the first quarter of 2022, said the sources.
Multiple reports now seem to indicate Apple may announce the new MacBook Pro well in advance of a physical release date of the device, as it has done with other products previously. It is rumored the new MacBook Pro will be available in two new sizes, including a new 14-inch model. It will also reportedly feature a mini-LED display and a new version of Apple silicon with a 10-core chip that could support up to 64GB of RAM and 32 graphics cores.
The report also confirms a new supplier, Osram Opto Semiconductors will become a new Apple supplier to help deliver the new mini-LED display. Apple recently delivered the technology in its new iPad Pro 2021, one of the best iPads in recent years.
