What you need to know
- Multiple reports indicate Apple has a new MacBook Pro with a mini-LED display in the works.
- A new report says shipments may not begin until Q3 of 2021.
- Apple will reportedly unveil a new MacBook Pro range at WWDC featuring a 10-core Apple silicon chip.
A new report says that shipments of Apple's rumored upcoming MacBook Pro range may not begin until Q3 of 2021, following reports it could be unveiled at WWDC.
From Digitimes:
Light guide plate supplier Global Lighting Technologies (GLT) reportedly will kick off its shipments of light guide plates for illuminated keyboards on Apple's new-generation miniLED-backlit MacBook Pro series products in the third quarter of 2021...
The paywalled report seems to indicate the new MacBook Pro range will not be released until later this year. Recent leaks from Jon Prosser have previously stated Apple will announce the new MacBook Pro at WWDC.
A recent Bloomberg report claims the MacBook will have a 10-core Apple silicon chip that could support up to 64GB of RAM:
Anew report claims Apple's next MacBook Pro will feature a 10-core Apple silicon chip and support up to 64GB of RAM.
From Bloomberg:
Apple plans to launch the redesigned MacBook Pros in 14-inch (code name J314) and 16-inch screen (J316) sizes. They'll have a redesigned chassis, magnetic MagSafe charger and more ports for connecting external drives and devices. Apple is also bringing back the HDMI port and SD card slot, which it nixed in previous versions, sparking criticism from photographers and the like. For the new MacBook Pros, Apple is planning two different chips, codenamed Jade C-Chop and Jade C-Die: both include eight high-performance cores and two energy-efficient cores for a total of 10, but will be offered in either 16 or 32 graphics core variations. The chips also include up to 64 gigabytes of memory versus a maximum of 16 on the M1. They'll have an improved Neural Engine, which processes machine-learning tasks, and enable the addition of more Thunderbolt ports, which let users sync data and connect to external devices, than the two on the current M1 MacBook Pro.
The new MacBook Pro would likely exist alongside the 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro, one of the best MacBook models in recent years.
As that report notes Apple has reportedly redesigned the new MacBook, adding HDMI and SD ports as well as removing the Touch Bar. The leak seems to suggest a new generation of Apple silicon is on the way bringing with it a huge performance boost. Other rumors suggest the new MacBook could feature colors like the recently-released M1 iMac.
If rumors of a WWDC announcement are true then we don't have long to wait!
