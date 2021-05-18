A report from Digitimes has clarified that Apple's rumored upcoming MacBook Pro with a mini-LED may not, in fact, be delayed until 2022 but that it could be in short supply following its initial release.

Digitimes notes today:

Volume production of Apple's miniLED-backlit MacBook Pro series may have to be postponed to fourth-quarter of 2021 or first-quarter 2022 if the sudden surge in the number of COVID infections in Taiwan continues to worsen, according to industry sources.

According to the report, Apple is still planning to release the two new MacBooks in the second half of 2021, and this report seems to indicate supply issues may affect volume production rather than the actual release. These will reportedly feature Apple's new mini-LED display, which debuted in the new iPad Pro last month, and will come in 14-inch and 16-inch models.

A paywalled report of the preview yesterday stated that the launch of the mini-LED Macbook series "may be postponed to 2022", however, the full report seems to refute this somewhat.

Multiple reports from reliable sources indicate Apple is planning to overhaul its MacBook Pro lineup, bringing back missed features like the SD card slot and the HDMI port. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously stated they will also feature USB-C and USB 4.0. Other reports, including from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggest that the MacBook Pro this year will see the end of the Touch Bar, next-generation Apple silicon, and the phasing out of Intel CPUs altogether.

The best Macbook in recent years, Apple released its MacBook Pro with M1 chip last year, one of three devices that debuted Apple silicon in the Mac.